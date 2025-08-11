Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessChina Tariff Move Under Review Over Russian Oil Trade, But It's More Complicated, Says JD Vance

China Tariff Move Under Review Over Russian Oil Trade, But It's More Complicated, Says JD Vance

Last week, Trump declared that tariffs on India would be doubled to 50 per cent after accusing New Delhi of purchasing oil from Moscow.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 06:08 PM (IST)

US Vice President JD Vance has said President Donald Trump is weighing the possibility of imposing tariffs on China for importing oil from Russia, but no final decision has been taken yet.

“Well, the President said he’s thinking about it, but he hasn’t made any firm decisions,” Vance told Fox News in an interview on Sunday. He was responding to a question on whether Beijing could face similar measures to those recently announced for India over Russian oil imports.

Last week, Trump declared that tariffs on India would be doubled to 50 per cent after accusing New Delhi of purchasing oil from Moscow. The initial 25 per cent reciprocal tariff was followed by an additional 25 per cent duty, set to take effect from August 27, making it one of the steepest rates among US trading partners. India has criticised the move, calling it “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

China Case ‘More Complicated’

While commenting on possible action against Beijing, Vance noted, “Obviously the China issue is a little bit more complicated because our relationship with China, it affects a lot of other things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation.” He added that Trump is “reviewing his options, and of course, going to make that decision when he decides.”

Also Read : Share Markets Close Higher, Sensex Over 80,600, Nifty Nearly 200 Points Higher

Ukraine Peace Talks May Leave Both Sides Dissatisfied

Vance also addressed the planned meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, aimed at negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.

He cautioned that any agreement emerging from the talks was unlikely to fully satisfy either side. “It’s not going to make anybody super happy. Both the Russians and the Ukrainians, probably, at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it,” he said.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tariff China JD Vance Trump Tariffs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
World
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pakistan Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam Attack, This Time In US
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pak Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam, This Time In US
Election 2025
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Parliament
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget