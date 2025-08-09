Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has cautioned that President Donald Trump’s tariff actions targeting India, aimed at pressuring Russia, might backfire by driving New Delhi into stronger alignment with Moscow and Beijing. "Trump's tariffs against India are intended to hurt Russia but they could push India closer to Russia and to China to oppose these tariffs," Bolton told CNN.

The former NSA warned, “Trump’s leniency on the Chinese, and heavy-handed tariffs on India, jeopardise decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China.”

In an opinion column for The Hill, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton criticised President Donald Trump’s trade stance, calling his decision to prioritise China over India “an enormous mistake and entirely counterproductive for America.” He argued that Washington’s tariff measures run contrary to its broader strategic objectives, pointing out that the US is “levying tariffs on friend and foe alike.”

Tariffs On Friend And Foe Alike

Bolton wrote, “Unfortunately, based on international reactions so far, the US, by levying tariffs on friend and foe alike, has likely suffered a considerable loss of trust and confidence, built up over decades of effort, in exchange for minimal economic gains, if any, and the risk of formidable losses.”

According to Bolton, the administration appears “headed toward more lenient treatment for Beijing on tariff rates and other metrics than it imposed on New Delhi,” warning that “if so, it will be a potentially enormous mistake.” He also highlighted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s remarks suggesting that China’s August 12 deadline could be extended if talks made progress.

Detailing the latest moves, Bolton noted that Trump announced on July 30 that India’s tariff rate would be 26 per cent, slightly lower than the April 2 proposal of 27 per cent, but still a sharp jump from the previous 2.4 per cent average. He said Trump “harshly criticised India’s acquisition of Russian military equipment” and purchases of Russian oil and gas, both of which clash with US sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict. India’s inclusion in the BRICS bloc, which faces a separate 10 per cent tariff, further deepens tensions.

Bolton warned that resentment in New Delhi could grow if China secures a more favourable deal, pointing out that “China runs a significantly larger trade surplus with the US than does India” and that Washington has long accused Beijing of “stealing intellectual property, unfairly subsidising its international companies and denying access to China’s domestic market.”

US Tariffs On India

Trump has already slapped a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports, citing its Russian oil imports. India and Brazil now share the top position on the US tariff list. This move came as trade negotiations between Washington and New Delhi were nearing completion. Trump’s remarks describing India’s economy as “dead” and its tariff policies as “obnoxious” have further strained ties.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned the additional tariffs as “extremely unfortunate,” stressing that other nations also conduct trade with Russia.