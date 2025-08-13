Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessStock Market Today: Sensex Rises 304 Points, Nifty Tops 24,630

Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 304 Points, Nifty Tops 24,630

All sectoral indices closed in positive territory on Wednesday, with auto, metal, and pharma sectors gaining around 1 per cent each

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 03:37 PM (IST)

Indian equity benchmarks ended Wednesday’s session on a positive note, extending gains for the second straight day. The BSE Sensex climbed 304.32 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 80,539.91, while the NSE Nifty advanced 145 points, or 0.59 per cent, to settle at 24,632.40. Buying interest in banking, IT, and auto stocks supported the rally, aided by firm cues from global markets. A total of 2,099 stocks advanced, while 1,806 declined and 142 remained unchanged.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed 0.5 per cent each. On the Nifty, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Cipla emerged as top gainers, whereas IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Titan Company, and ITC led the losers’ pack.

All sectoral indices closed in positive territory, with auto, metal, and pharma sectors gaining around 1 per cent each.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investment, said, "Indian equities experienced a broad-based optimism as CPI hit an eight-year low, boosting hopes for a revival in discretionary spending, led by autos and metals. Midcaps outperformed, reflecting strong investor appetite."

He added, "Globally, sentiment improved on the extension of China’s tariff deadline and easing oil prices. Despite uncertainties around Trump’s trade stance and global risks, India’s growth-inflation dynamics remain favourable for FY26 with risk to marginal downgrade based on tariff updates. India looks forward to the Trump - Putin meet dated 15th August."

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 13): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Previous Trading Session

In the previous trading session on Monday, Indian stock markets erased all of Monday’s gains, ending the day sharply lower. The BSE Sensex fell over 350 points to close at 80,236, while the NSE Nifty50 shed nearly 100 points, slipping below the 24,500 mark. On the Sensex, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were among the few gainers. However, heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, and HDFC Bank posted steep losses, weighing heavily on the benchmarks.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex BSE Stock Market Today NSE Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Sports
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget