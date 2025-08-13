Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 304 Points, Nifty Tops 24,630

Indian equity benchmarks ended Wednesday’s session on a positive note, extending gains for the second straight day. The BSE Sensex climbed 304.32 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 80,539.91, while the NSE Nifty advanced 145 points, or 0.59 per cent, to settle at 24,632.40. Buying interest in banking, IT, and auto stocks supported the rally, aided by firm cues from global markets. A total of 2,099 stocks advanced, while 1,806 declined and 142 remained unchanged.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed 0.5 per cent each. On the Nifty, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Cipla emerged as top gainers, whereas IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Titan Company, and ITC led the losers’ pack.

All sectoral indices closed in positive territory, with auto, metal, and pharma sectors gaining around 1 per cent each.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investment, said, "Indian equities experienced a broad-based optimism as CPI hit an eight-year low, boosting hopes for a revival in discretionary spending, led by autos and metals. Midcaps outperformed, reflecting strong investor appetite."

He added, "Globally, sentiment improved on the extension of China’s tariff deadline and easing oil prices. Despite uncertainties around Trump’s trade stance and global risks, India’s growth-inflation dynamics remain favourable for FY26 with risk to marginal downgrade based on tariff updates. India looks forward to the Trump - Putin meet dated 15th August."

Previous Trading Session

In the previous trading session on Monday, Indian stock markets erased all of Monday’s gains, ending the day sharply lower. The BSE Sensex fell over 350 points to close at 80,236, while the NSE Nifty50 shed nearly 100 points, slipping below the 24,500 mark. On the Sensex, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were among the few gainers. However, heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, and HDFC Bank posted steep losses, weighing heavily on the benchmarks.