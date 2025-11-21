Stock Markets Fall, Sensex Remains Flat At 85,230, Nifty Falls To 26,968

The Indian benchmark indices registered massive losses on Friday as the Sensex remained flat to close trade at 85,231.92 and the Nifty ended trade at 26,068 or 124 points lower.

In the previous session, the Sensex opened 244 points lower at 85,388.02 and the Nifty opened at 26,116.85 or over 75 points lower.

What Do Experts Say?

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the current market swings indicate that heightened volatility is likely to persist. According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday, picking up equities worth Rs 283.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares valued at Rs 824.46 crore.