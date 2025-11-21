Stock Markets Fall, Sensex Remains Flat At 85,230, Nifty Falls To 26,968

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessStock Markets Fall, Sensex Remains Flat At 85,230, Nifty Falls To 26,968

In the previous session, the Sensex opened 244 points lower at 85,388.02 and the Nifty opened at 26,116.85 or over 75 points lower.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
The Indian benchmark indices registered massive losses on Friday as the Sensex remained flat to close trade at 85,231.92 and the Nifty ended trade at 26,068 or 124 points lower.

What Do Experts Say?

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the current market swings indicate that heightened volatility is likely to persist. According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday, picking up equities worth Rs 283.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares valued at Rs 824.46 crore.

 

 

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
