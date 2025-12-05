Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessStock Markets Cheer Post Rate Cut Announcement, Sensex Gains Over 400 Points, Nifty Tests 26,200

Stock Markets Cheer Post Rate Cut Announcement, Sensex Gains Over 400 Points, Nifty Tests 26,200

Previously, during the opening session, as the Sensex was trading at 85,187.35 falling 77 points, and the Nifty was trading at 26,014.75 declining 57 points.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices closed after registering sharp gains backed by investor optimism post the rate cut announcement as the Sensex gained over 400 points to end trade at above 85,700 and the Nifty closed trade above 26,100 rising over 150 points.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and HCLTech. Meanwhile, the lagards included stocks such as Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Trent, TMPV and Eternal.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.76 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 tumbled 1.12 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.51 per cent and the Nifty Media fell 0.48 per cent.

Foreign Investors & Global Markets 

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,944.19 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,661.05 crore, according to exchange data.

Investors largely stayed on the sidelines as persistent foreign fund outflows and uneven global cues continued to dampen sentiment.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded in positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower. The US markets also ended on a flat note on Thursday.

 

Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market RBI MPC Closing Bell Nifty
Embed widget