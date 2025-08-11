Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets Remain Anxious Amid Tariff Turmoil, Sensex Above 79,860

Markets Remain Anxious Amid Tariff Turmoil, Sensex Above 79,860

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is slated for release on August 12, followed by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) figures on August 14.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 09:27 AM (IST)

The Indian markets began trading this week with heavy volatility. The BSE Sensex climbed marginally to 79,862, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 3 points and traded at 24,360, as of 9:15 AM on Monday.

On the 30-share Sensex, SBI, NTPC, Trent, Bajaj Finance, and PowerGrid emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HUL, M&M, and Airtel.

In the broader markets, all indices traded in green. The Nifty Next50 dominated and climbed 0.37 per cent. Sectorally, the PSU Bank index surged 1.53 per cent, while the Consumer Durables index took a hit of 1.32 per cent.

The GIFT Nifty stood slightly higher by 15 points above 24,400, as of 8:57 AM. In the pre-open session, both benchmarks traded in green. The Sensex climbed more than 150 points and stood above 80k, while the Nifty registered moderate gains, around 9:04 AM. However, volatility remained high as indices immediately switches gears and dipped before markets opened.

What To Expect This Week?

This week promises heightened activity on Dalal Street as investors keep a close watch on multiple market-moving developments. Key triggers include the progress of US-India trade negotiations, the final phase of the first-quarter earnings season, fresh tariff-related announcements, and the release of critical inflation figures.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is slated for release on August 12, followed by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) figures on August 14. These readings are expected to play a key role in shaping expectations around the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy outlook, particularly against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty.

Indian equities extended their losing streak last week, marking a sixth consecutive weekly decline. Market sentiment took a hit after US President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports. The Nifty ended the week down nearly one per cent at 24,363, while the Sensex fell 0.9 per cent to settle at 79,857.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
World
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
India
India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report
India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan Showers Praise On NTR At War 2 Event: 'One-Take Final-Take Star'
Hrithik Roshan Showers Praise On NTR At War 2 Event: 'One-Take Final-Take Star'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget