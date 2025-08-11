Markets Remain Anxious Amid Tariff Turmoil, Sensex Above 79,860

The Indian markets began trading this week with heavy volatility. The BSE Sensex climbed marginally to 79,862, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 3 points and traded at 24,360, as of 9:15 AM on Monday.

On the 30-share Sensex, SBI, NTPC, Trent, Bajaj Finance, and PowerGrid emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HUL, M&M, and Airtel.

In the broader markets, all indices traded in green. The Nifty Next50 dominated and climbed 0.37 per cent. Sectorally, the PSU Bank index surged 1.53 per cent, while the Consumer Durables index took a hit of 1.32 per cent.

The GIFT Nifty stood slightly higher by 15 points above 24,400, as of 8:57 AM. In the pre-open session, both benchmarks traded in green. The Sensex climbed more than 150 points and stood above 80k, while the Nifty registered moderate gains, around 9:04 AM. However, volatility remained high as indices immediately switches gears and dipped before markets opened.

What To Expect This Week?

This week promises heightened activity on Dalal Street as investors keep a close watch on multiple market-moving developments. Key triggers include the progress of US-India trade negotiations, the final phase of the first-quarter earnings season, fresh tariff-related announcements, and the release of critical inflation figures.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is slated for release on August 12, followed by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) figures on August 14. These readings are expected to play a key role in shaping expectations around the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy outlook, particularly against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty.

Indian equities extended their losing streak last week, marking a sixth consecutive weekly decline. Market sentiment took a hit after US President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports. The Nifty ended the week down nearly one per cent at 24,363, while the Sensex fell 0.9 per cent to settle at 79,857.