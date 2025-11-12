Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessDalal Street Registers Heavy Gains, Sensex Rises Over 560 Points, Nifty Gains Over 170 Points

Dalal Street Registers Heavy Gains, Sensex Rises Over 560 Points, Nifty Gains Over 170 Points

Previously, during early morning trade, the Sensex opened at 84,292.38, or over 400 points higher and the Nifty tested 25,900 or started trade 134 points higher at 9:15 AM.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices registered significant gains on Wednesday during the closing session as the Sensex ended trade over 84,400 climbing more than 560 points and the Nifty closed higher by nearly 178 points to end trade at 25,872.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, TCS and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like the State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Microcap 250 index gained 0.93 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index rose 2.04 per cent.

Previously, during early morning trade, the Sensex opened at 84,292.38, or over 400 points higher and the Nifty tested 25,900 or started trade 134 points higher at 9:15 AM.

What Do Experts Say?

Market sentiment has improved following reports that an India-US trade deal may soon be finalised and exit polls predicting a decisive victory for the NDA in Bihar. According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, these developments are likely to strengthen bullish sentiment, though they may not be sufficient to trigger a decisive breakout or sustained rally in the markets.

Vijayakumar observed that, based on current trends, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are expected to sell again at higher market levels. He added that as long as the AI-driven trade trend continues, a sustained reversal of FII outflows appears unlikely.

From a fundamental standpoint, Vijayakumar said there is still room for optimism, supported by robust GDP growth and bright earnings prospects for FY27.

He further highlighted that financials, consumption, and defence stocks have the potential to drive the next phase of the market rally.

 

 

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
