Gold Prices Remain Muted On Nov 12, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Prices Remain Muted On Nov 12, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

A weaker rupee against the dollar makes imported gold costlier, pushing up prices for Indian buyers.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to meet its substantial domestic demand for the precious metal. Despite ongoing efforts to improve recycling systems and formalise gold collection mechanisms, the share of recycled gold remains comparatively small. This highlights the country’s enduring reliance on international supply to fulfil internal needs.

Since gold is traded globally in US dollars, changes in the rupee’s exchange rate have a direct effect on domestic prices. A weaker rupee against the dollar makes imported gold costlier, pushing up prices for Indian buyers. Globally, gold prices are shaped by a range of economic and geopolitical influences, including movements in bond yields, policy decisions by major central banks, and changing investor sentiment.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,566 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,520 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,656 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,600 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,551 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,505 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,551 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,505 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,551 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,505 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,551 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,505 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,556 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,510 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,551 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,505 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,556 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,510 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,556 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,520 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Rates Today Gold Prices Today In India
Read more
