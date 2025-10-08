Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Share Markets Break Their 4-Day Streak, Sensex Closes Under 81,800, Nifty Tests 25K

The Sensex climbed 63 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 81,990, while the Nifty added 16 points, or 0.06 per cent, to trade at 25,124 in early deals.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian markets broke away from their 4-day winning streak on Wednesday and settled the session in red. The BSE Sensex ended trading below 81,800, falling more than 150 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed the day near 25k, taking a hit of 62 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Titan, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Tech M settled among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Tata Motors, M&M, BEL, UltraTech Cement, and PowerGrid.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select tanked 0.80 per cent. Sectorally, the Realty index crashed 1.83 per cent, followed by the Media index which bled 1.71 per cent. On the other hand, the IT index climbed 1.51 per cent.

Notably, both benchmarks rang the opening bell today morning on a flat note, before reversing course and rallying ahead in later trade.  The Sensex climbed 63 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 81,990, while the Nifty added 16 points, or 0.06 per cent, to trade at 25,124 in early deals.

However, volatility remained heavy and sentiment among investors turned out, leading to indices bleeding in the day. Market analysts expect trading to remain stock-specific through the week as investors track second-quarter earnings and global market cues. “The ongoing mild rally in the market has support from institutional investment. FIIs turning buyers yesterday is a positive development,” experts noted.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Today Nifty
Opinion
