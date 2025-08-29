Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Markets End Trading In Red After Erasing Morning's Gains, Sensex Breaches 80K

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,856.51 crore, whereas DIIs turned net buyers with purchases amounting to Rs 6,920.34 crore on Thursday.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Indian markets traded among heavy volatility on Friday. After beginning the day with muted gains, both indices swinged hard throughout the session and finally ended trading in red. The BSE Sensex settled the session below 80k, at 79,810, tanking more than 250 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed the day below 24,450 at 24,435, slipping 74 points.

On the Sensex, ITC, BEL, Trent, L&T, and Kotak Bank settled the day in green. On the other hand, the laggards included M&M, Reliance, Infosys, NTPC, and Tata Motors.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select dominated in red and plunged 0.68 per cent. Sectorally, the Realty and Oil & Gas indices clocked the largest losses of 1.33 per cent and 1.01 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the FMCG index climbed 0.95 per cent.

Market participants remained wary after the United States’ decision to double tariffs on Indian goods took effect midweek. The additional 25 per cent levy has pushed total duties on certain exports to 50 per cent, fuelling trade concerns linked to India’s continued oil imports from Russia.

Despite the setback, New Delhi has expressed optimism about resuming discussions with Washington on a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement. Officials noted, however, that addressing the steep tariffs would be a key precondition. Fresh dates for talks are yet to be confirmed.

Trading in the Indian markets began on a subdued note Friday, with both frontline indices reflecting caution as investors braced for the final session of the week. The BSE Sensex opened just above the 80,150 mark, gaining over 50 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty50 edged higher by 11 points to cross 24,500.

Data from the exchanges showed that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,856.51 crore, whereas Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned net buyers with purchases amounting to Rs 6,920.34 crore.

Recap of Thursday’s trade

On Thursday, Indian benchmarks had ended sharply lower, pressured by weak global cues, persistent foreign fund withdrawals, and the drag from fresh tariff actions. The Sensex tumbled 705.97 points, or 0.87 per cent, to close at 80,080.57, after falling as much as 773.52 points intraday. The Nifty declined 211.15 points, or 0.85 per cent, to settle at 24,500.90.

To provide relief to exporters, the government has extended duty-free cotton imports until December 31, a move expected to support the struggling textile sector hit by higher US tariffs.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
