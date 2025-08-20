Indian stock markets witnessed a volatile trading session on Wednesday. After starting the day in red, both benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, recovered and ended the fifth consecutive session in the positive territory.

The BSE Sensex settled for the day above 81,850, gaining more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended trading just under 25,050, climbing almost 68 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Infosys, TCS, HUL, NTPC, and Tech M emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included BEL, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Trent, and Bajaj Finserv.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select climbed 0.71 per cent. Sectorally, the IT index dominated in green and soared 2.69 per cent, while the Media index suffered and fell 1.98 per cent.

Gaming Stocks Suffer, All Eyes On US Fed

Shares of Nazara Tech crashed over 12 per cent and closed at Rs 1,230 apiece. This downfall was a direct impact of the presentation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha today. The proposed bill aims to provide a structured framework to check money-based online games and give a boost to esports, educational games, and social gaming.

In global markets, Asian indices showed a mixed trend on Wednesday. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped into the red, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed higher. European equities were trading with a mixed bias, even as US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.

Investor focus has now shifted to signals from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, along with the release of minutes from the Fed’s latest policy meeting.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 1.14 per cent to $66.54 per barrel. Notably, the indices didn't enjoy a good start to the day. In the morning, the Sensex declined 112 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 81,531, while the Nifty shed 41 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 24,939.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted, “There is no scope for a sustained rally since the news coming from the US administration is not positive on the August 27 deadline for the 25 per cent secondary tariff on India. US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, totally devoid of logic and fairness, driven solely by personal whims, may continue.”

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers again on Tuesday, offloading equities worth Rs 634 crore after a brief pause in selling. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to provide support with net purchases of Rs 2,261 crore.