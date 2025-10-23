Dalal Street Witnesses Gains Amid Weak Global Cues, Sensex Gains Over 100 Points

“The market rally that has already begun during the festive season is expected to gain further momentum, enabling the Nifty to reach new record highs. The unprecedented sales witnessed over the past few days have the potential to boost corporate earnings. The recent return of FIIs as buyers and short covering are factors that can further drive the rally. Clearly, it is advantage bulls,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 96.72 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), the mood remains buoyant as the US reportedly plans to slash tariffs on Indian imports to just 15-16 per cent, which is a game-changing move that could supercharge India's trade competitiveness and exports, he said.
The Indian equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.
Additionally, after touching new record highs earlier in the session, investors booked profits, causing a slight retreat in key indices. Despite the pullback, markets remain poised to log a sixth consecutive day of gains.