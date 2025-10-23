Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnesses Gains Amid Weak Global Cues, Sensex Gains Over 100 Points

Dalal Street Witnesses Gains Amid Weak Global Cues, Sensex Gains Over 100 Points

During the opening session, the Sensex rose 500 points from its last close to open at 84,947.37, and the Nifty inched up over 160 points to start trading at over 26,028.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices close after registering significant gains on Thursday as the Sensex gained over 100 points, closing at 84,556.41, and the Nifty ended at 25,891.40, higher by nearly 22.80 points.

The top gainers included stocks such as Infosys, HCLTech, TCS, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank and among the laggards were stocks like Trent, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Reliance and Adani Ports.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 250 index fell 0.24 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 50 inched up by 0.16 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index gained 2.21 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare index declined by 0.64 per cent.

During the opening session, the Sensex rose 500 points from its last close to open at 84,947.37, and the Nifty inched up over 160 points to start trading at over 26,028.

Market Gains Despite Weak Global Cues

The Indian markets witnessed gains despite weak global cues as there are reports of an imminent trade deal between India and US, which is doing the rounds.

The market reaction through Nifty implied open confirms this, as per analysts. 

“The market rally that has already begun during the festive season is expected to gain further momentum, enabling the Nifty to reach new record highs. The unprecedented sales witnessed over the past few days have the potential to boost corporate earnings. The recent return of FIIs as buyers and short covering are factors that can further drive the rally. Clearly, it is advantage bulls,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 96.72 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
 
According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), the mood remains buoyant as the US reportedly plans to slash tariffs on Indian imports to just 15-16 per cent, which is a game-changing move that could supercharge India's trade competitiveness and exports, he said.  
 
The Indian equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.
 
Additionally, after touching new record highs earlier in the session, investors booked profits, causing a slight retreat in key indices. Despite the pullback, markets remain poised to log a sixth consecutive day of gains.
Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 23 Oct 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget