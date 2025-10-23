Dalal Street Witnesses Gains Amid Weak Global Cues, Sensex Gains Over 100 Points

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian benchmark indices close after registering significant gains on Thursday as the Sensex gained over 100 points, closing at 84,556.41, and the Nifty ended at 25,891.40, higher by nearly 22.80 points.

The top gainers included stocks such as Infosys, HCLTech, TCS, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank and among the laggards were stocks like Trent, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Reliance and Adani Ports.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 250 index fell 0.24 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 50 inched up by 0.16 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index gained 2.21 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare index declined by 0.64 per cent.

During the opening session, the Sensex rose 500 points from its last close to open at 84,947.37, and the Nifty inched up over 160 points to start trading at over 26,028.

Market Gains Despite Weak Global Cues

The Indian markets witnessed gains despite weak global cues as there are reports of an imminent trade deal between India and US, which is doing the rounds.

The market reaction through Nifty implied open confirms this, as per analysts.