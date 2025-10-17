Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dalal Street Closes Higher Amid Volatility, Sensex Ends Over 83,900, Nifty Gains Over 100 Points

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after starting the trade on a weak note on Friday, helped by foreign fund inflows and hopes of US Fed rate cuts. 

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 04:03 PM (IST)


The Indian benchmark indices on Friday closed in green after witnessing a highly volatile trading session, with the Sensex closing at 83,937.63, gaining nearly 500 points and the Nifty ending at 25,696.60, rising by over 100 points.

The top gainers in the markets on Friday were Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC, and the laggards included stocks like Tata Motors, Ultra Cement, NTPC, Adani Ports and Kotak Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 declined 0.58 per cent and the Nifty 100 gained 0.38 per cent. On a sectoral basis, the Nifty IT index tumbled 1.63 per cent and the Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 0.69 per cent.

Notably, in the early morning trade, Dalal Street painted red ahead of Diwali with the Sensex testing 83,300, declining 163.83 points and the Nifty falling 32.60 points to open at 25,552.70.  

Market Bounces Back

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after starting the trade on a weak note on Friday, helped by foreign fund inflows and hopes of US Fed rate cuts, amid weak global cues and profit-booking in select heavyweight stocks.

After registering significant losses during early trade, soon both the benchmark indices recovered their early lost ground and were trading higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge quoted 151.89 points higher at 83,625.05, and the Nifty traded 31.60 points up at 25,617.30 in the afternoon.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 997.29 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,076.20 crore, according to exchange data.

Market sentiment improved on the back of renewed FII inflows, expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, the IMF’s upward revision of India’s FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.6 per cent, and subdued crude prices hovering around $57.35 per barrel, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
