Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: How To Kickstart Your Portfolio For Samvat 2082

By Amit Suri

As diyas light up homes and joy fills the air, the stock markets prepare for their annual celebration, Muhurat Trading. This special one hour session held on Diwali evening marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year Samvat 2082. For many investors, it is not just a trading window but a ritual of hope and renewal, a moment to invite prosperity for the year ahead.

Over the years, benchmark indices such as the Sensex and Nifty have often closed the session on a positive note. But while the optimism is heartening, it is worth remembering that real wealth is not built in an hour; it is built patiently over time through discipline and consistency.

Muhurat as a Mindset

Utilise Muhurat Trading to establish your intention of not chasing quick returns. You could buy a share in a strong company or add to an existing mutual fund as a symbolic start. The act itself is a reminder of what matters most in investing- optimism, patience, and discipline.

Think Systematic, Not Sporadic

When the lamps fade and the festivities end, carry the spirit of Samvat forward through systematic investing. Regular SIPs in equity or balanced mutual funds can help you benefit from the power of compounding. Even small monthly investments, when done consistently, can grow into substantial wealth over time.

Diversify for Stability

While equities often grab attention during bullish times, relying only on them can be risky. Build a balanced portfolio by including debt funds for stability, gold for diversification and perhaps a small portion in global or thematic funds for growth opportunities. Within equities, too, spread your investments across various sectors, such as finance, consumer goods, infrastructure, and technology, to reduce concentration risk.

Review and Rebalance

Markets move quickly, and your portfolio’s balance can shift without notice. Review it every few months and rebalance when needed. Trim areas that have grown too large and add to those that are lagging. This keeps your investments aligned with your goals and comfort level.

Stay Invested and Ignore the Noise

Every year brings new uncertainties, elections, policy changes, and global events. It is easy to be swayed by headlines, but investors who stay invested through volatility tend to do better than those who try to time every move. In the long run, time in the market always beats timing the market.

Link Investments to Goals

Money becomes meaningful when it is tied to a purpose. Map your investments to life goals, your child’s education, a home, or retirement. A goal-based approach helps you stay focused and prevents emotional reactions during market ups and downs.

As we step into Samvat 2082, let Muhurat Trading be the spark, not the entire fire. That symbolic purchase on Diwali is like planting a seed of prosperity. What helps it grow is regular care, consistent investing, mindful review, and patience.

The markets may glitter on Diwali night, but true wealth shines for those who keep their financial light glowing all year long.

(The author is a mutual fund distributor & founder of AUM Wealth)

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.]