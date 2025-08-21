Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessStock Markets Today Gear For Sixth Straight Rally, Sensex Nears 82,100, Nifty Opens Above 25,100

Stock Markets Today Gear For Sixth Straight Rally, Sensex Nears 82,100, Nifty Opens Above 25,100

Stock Market 21 August 2025: The GIFT Nifty indicated another optimistic trading session ahead on Thursday as the index climbed nearly 50 points and reached 25,131, around 9:03 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian stock markets looked set to continue their winning streak for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday. The BSE Sensex started trading at 82,083, soaring more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped over 50 points to cross 25,100, as of 9:15 AM.

The GIFT Nifty indicated another optimistic trading session ahead on Thursday as the index climbed nearly 50 points and reached 25,131, around 9:03 AM. In the pre-open session, both Sensex and Nifty clocked gains. The Sensex surged more than 250 points and touched 82,130, while the Nifty crossed 25,100, after climbing around 75 points, near 9:04 AM.

How Did Markets Fare On August 20?

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by sustained buying in IT and FMCG counters. The Sensex advanced 213.45 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 81,857.84. Out of the 30 index components, 15 ended in the green while the rest declined. The Nifty also held firm, rising 69.90 points, or 0.28 per cent, to finish at 25,050.55.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, “The Indian market sustained its positive momentum, supported by strong domestic inflows and favourable macro tailwinds. However, rich valuations and external risks, particularly the US tariffs and sanctions on purchase of Russian crude, continue to pose challenges. Hence, greater visibility on US trade policy and the path of earnings recovery will be critical.”

He added that global investors remain cautious ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes later today. Market attention is also turning to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium, which could provide clearer signals on future monetary policy.

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Cities
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget