Indian stock markets looked set to continue their winning streak for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday. The BSE Sensex started trading at 82,083, soaring more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped over 50 points to cross 25,100, as of 9:15 AM.

The GIFT Nifty indicated another optimistic trading session ahead on Thursday as the index climbed nearly 50 points and reached 25,131, around 9:03 AM. In the pre-open session, both Sensex and Nifty clocked gains. The Sensex surged more than 250 points and touched 82,130, while the Nifty crossed 25,100, after climbing around 75 points, near 9:04 AM.

How Did Markets Fare On August 20?

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by sustained buying in IT and FMCG counters. The Sensex advanced 213.45 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 81,857.84. Out of the 30 index components, 15 ended in the green while the rest declined. The Nifty also held firm, rising 69.90 points, or 0.28 per cent, to finish at 25,050.55.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, “The Indian market sustained its positive momentum, supported by strong domestic inflows and favourable macro tailwinds. However, rich valuations and external risks, particularly the US tariffs and sanctions on purchase of Russian crude, continue to pose challenges. Hence, greater visibility on US trade policy and the path of earnings recovery will be critical.”

He added that global investors remain cautious ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes later today. Market attention is also turning to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium, which could provide clearer signals on future monetary policy.