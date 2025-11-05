After months of living in her rented apartment, Ananya started noticing tiny cracks, rough patches, and peeling paint on her walls. Every time she tried to touch them up, the paint flaked off, leaving uneven, dull surfaces. It was not just unsightly; it was frustrating. She realized that no matter how expensive the paint is, if the walls were not properly prepared, the results would never last.

That is when she asked the homeowner to cure the walls with the best wall putty in India. Birla White WallCare Putty creates a smooth, strong base that protects walls, enhances paint adhesion, and keeps surfaces looking fresh for years. Here’s a simple, step-by-step guide on how to apply wall putty for both interiors and exteriors, so your walls stay smooth and vibrant.

Why Do We Need Putty?

Wall putty acts as a primer to fill in cracks and smooth out surfaces. It prevents paint from flaking and ensures a water-resistant, durable finish. Birla White WallCare Putty is renowned across India for its superior whiteness, water resistance, and strong bonding with surfaces. This makes it ideal for all the walls inside and outside of your home. Its unique formula with extra HP polymers keeps moisture at bay, stopping flaking and discoloration.

Step 1: Prepare the Surface

Before applying wall putty, make sure your walls are ready. Remove all loose dirt, dust, and old paint flakes with sandpaper, a putty blade, or a wire brush. The surface should be clean and free from grease and debris. Next, wet the wall thoroughly with clean water. Pre-wetting helps the putty bond better and prevents it from drying out too quickly.

Step 2: Mix the Wall Putty Perfectly

Take Birla White WallCare Putty and mix it with 36-38% clean water. Remember, always add water to the putty, not the other way around. Use a mechanical mixer or stir thoroughly by hand for 10-15 minutes until you get a smooth and uniform paste. Only prepare as much putty as you can use in 3 to 3.5 hours to avoid wastage.

Step 3: Apply the First Coat

With your wall pre-wetted and putty mixed, it is time to apply the first coat. Use a putty blade to spread the putty evenly in an upward motion. This ensures minimum wastage and a smooth and uniform finish. After the first coat dries, gently rub the surface with a wet sponge or putty blade to remove any loose particles.

Step 4: Apply the Second Coat

Let the first coat dry for at least 3 hours. Then apply the second coat of putty the same way. Be careful while covering the entire surface. Allow this coat to dry completely, ideally overnight or for about 10-12 hours.

Step 5: Final Surface Finishing

After the second coat dries, remove any marks gently with a wet sponge or putty blade. If you want an extra smooth finish before painting, lightly sand the surface with fine emery paper (500 grit or higher). But be gentle. Strong rubbing can damage the putty’s water-resistant film.

Benefits of Using Birla White WallCare Putty





It prevents paint flaking and peeling. Strong adhesion with both interior and exterior walls due to white cement advantage. Water-resistance ensures durability even in humid conditions. Enhances the true tone and brightness of your paint. No need for curing after application, which saves time and effort. Certified green product with zero VOCs for a safer home.

Quick Tips for Best Results

Always mix the putty mechanically or thoroughly by hand.

Keep the wall surface wet during application for better bonding.

Don’t add putty to water, always add water to putty.

Don’t apply putty on dry or dusty surfaces.

Avoid strong rubbing after putty application to preserve its protective layer.

Use two coats for best coverage and smoothness, limiting total thickness to 1.5 mm.

By following this simple guide, you can fix uneven surfaces, protect your walls against moisture, and greatly improve the longevity and look of your paint. Hence, next time your walls look tired or dull, remember the magic of the best wall putty in India.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.