Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessShashi Tharoor Defends Comment On Indian Diaspora’s Silence, Amid Backlash Over Lawmakers’ Letter To Trump

Shashi Tharoor Defends Comment On Indian Diaspora’s Silence, Amid Backlash Over Lawmakers’ Letter To Trump

Tharoor’s original remark was made after facilitating a meeting between a US Congressional delegation and India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday appeared to stand by his earlier comments on the “silence” of the Indian-American diaspora regarding issues affecting India-US relations. Welcoming a letter written by a group of US lawmakers to President Donald Trump calling for a reset in bilateral ties, Tharoor said he was “delighted by the move”.

Tharoor Clarifies Earlier Remark 

Praising the initiative of the US Congress members, Tharoor wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “When I questioned the silence of the diaspora, it was to express concern that they were not pressing their political representatives to take a stand like this. If influential American politicians can speak up with or without diaspora pressure, it will surely have some influence on US policy.”

His clarification followed criticism of his earlier observation that Indian-Americans had been largely inactive on key policy matters impacting India, including Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports and the $100,000 hike in H-1B visa fees.

What Led To The Controversy?

Tharoor’s original remark was made after facilitating a meeting between a US Congressional delegation and India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. During the interaction, a Congresswoman reportedly told him she had not received “a single call” from diaspora members regarding the Trump administration’s actions.

Citing this, Tharoor had urged the Indian-American community to take a more active role in shaping public discourse, “If you care about the relationship with your motherland, then you also have to fight for it, speak for it and make more of an effort to press your political representatives to stand up for India.”

HAF Criticism, Diaspora Response

Tharoor’s remarks drew a sharp reaction from Suhag A Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation (HAF). She argued that the comments were based on a limited perspective and failed to represent the diversity of the diaspora’s engagement.

“There are 535 members in the US Congress - 100 senators and 435 representatives. But the honourable Shashi Tharoor had made sweeping claims about the Indian-American diaspora based on the words of just one in that cohort,” Shukla wrote in The Print.

Tharoor, however, welcomed the debate, saying he was pleased that his remarks had “sparked introspection” within the Indian-American community.

US Lawmakers’ Letter Calls for Policy Reset

Last week, several US Congress members representing constituencies with sizable Indian-American populations wrote to President Trump, urging a recalibration of US policy toward India. The letter criticised the administration’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods, arguing the move “hurt Indian manufacturers while simultaneously raising prices for American consumers and damaging the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on.”

Tharoor highlighted that five of the ten signatories to the letter had attended the multi-party delegation he met in Washington earlier this year.

“I am delighted by this move,” Tharoor said, noting that such advocacy from US lawmakers—whether or not prompted by diaspora engagement—would positively influence policy towards India.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Indian Diaspora Shashi Tharoor Silence
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Cricket
Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch
Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
World
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget