Share Markets Volatile As RBI MPC Meet Begins Today, Sensex Nears 85,200, Nifty Tests 26K

The Indian stock markets looked set for a volatile session on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex started trading at 85,164, inching up 25 points, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 17 points and tested 26k, around 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, TCS, Infosys, Eternal, Sun Pharma, and HCL Tech stood among the gainers in the morning. Meanwhile, the laggards included HUL, Titan, BEL, TMPV, and Trent.

In the broader markets, it was a sea of red, and the Nifty Next50 dominated with losses of 0.31 per cent. Sectorally, the PSU Bank and FMCG indices bled more than 1 per cent each. On the other hand, the Midsmall IT and Telecom index jumped 0.88 per cent.

In the pre-open session today, the equity market signalled a soft start as the Sensex slipped towards the 85,100 mark, while the Nifty dropped over 60 points to fall below the 26,000 level around 9:04 AM.

RBI MPC Meet Begins

The cautious tone reflected investor nerves ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which begins today. With uncertainty lingering over whether the central bank will consider a rate cut, markets appear poised for a volatile trading day.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet will begin today and Governor Sanjay Malhotra will reveal the final decision of the panel on December 5, Friday at 10 AM. This will be the last meeting for the 2025 calendar year.

Notably, the Benchmark indices extended their losing streak on Tuesday, with the Sensex declining sharply due to sustained selling in heavyweight banking counters and Reliance Industries, coupled with persistent foreign fund outflows. The Sensex fell 503.63 points, or 0.59 per cent, to close at 85,138.27. The Nifty also mirrored the downtrend, easing 143.55 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 26,032.20.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted that the rupee's ongoing slide is adding to investor discomfort. The domestic currency breached the psychologically significant 90-per-dollar level during intraday trade before closing 46 paise lower at a record low of 89.99 against the US dollar on Tuesday.