Dalal Street Witnesses Sharp Gains, Sensex Settles Over 85,600, Nifty Tests 26,200

HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnesses Sharp Gains, Sensex Settles Over 85,600, Nifty Tests 26,200

In the previous session, the Sensex gained 186 points to start trading at 85,373.41 and Nifty rose 57 points to open trade at 26,109.85.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
The stock markets closed registering significant gains on Thursday evening as the Sensex rose nearly 450 points to settle at 85,636.28 and the Nifty jumped 140 points to close at 26,193.60.

“All three major indices, the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq, posted healthy gains,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

Domestic And Foreign Investors Turn Buyers

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,580.72 crore in the previous trade, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth Rs 1,360.27 crore, according to exchange data.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
