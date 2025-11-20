Dalal Street Witnesses Sharp Gains, Sensex Settles Over 85,600, Nifty Tests 26,200

The stock markets closed registering significant gains on Thursday evening as the Sensex rose nearly 450 points to settle at 85,636.28 and the Nifty jumped 140 points to close at 26,193.60.

In the previous session, the Sensex gained 186 points to start trading at 85,373.41 and Nifty rose 57 points to open trade at 26,109.85.

“All three major indices, the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq, posted healthy gains,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

Domestic And Foreign Investors Turn Buyers

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,580.72 crore in the previous trade, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth Rs 1,360.27 crore, according to exchange data.