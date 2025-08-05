Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSensex Could Soar To Record 1 Lakh By 2026 On Reforms, Low Oil, RBI Action, Says Report

Sensex Could Soar To Record 1 Lakh By 2026 On Reforms, Low Oil, RBI Action, Says Report

As per Morgan Stanley, the Sensex will reach an all-time high of 89,000 by July 2026, even in the base-case scenario, basing its forecast on a "base case scenario" that has a 50% chance of happening.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 09:33 AM (IST)

The Sensex could scale the historic 1 lakh mark by July 2026 under a bullish scenario, a report said on Monday.

In the bull case, which has a 30 per cent chance, the Sensex could rise to 1,00,000 due to the following factors: the RBI lowering policy rates, the reversal of global trade tariffs, persistently low oil prices (below $65/barrel), and a positive surprise in government reforms, international brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said in its report.

According to the brokerage firm, a final trade agreement with the United States, additional capital expenditure announcements, accelerated loan growth, consistent improvement in high-frequency data, and improved trade with China can be catalysts for the potential massive growth.

Robust population growth, a functioning democracy, policies influenced by macro stability, and improved infrastructure will also be among crucial factors driving the index growth, the report said.

Also read : Markets Remain Heavily Volatile As RBI MPC Discusses Key Rates, Sensex, Nifty Open Session In Red

According to the brokerage firm, the Sensex will reach an all-time high of 89,000 by July 2026, even in the base-case scenario. The company bases its prediction on a "base case scenario" that has a 50 per cent probability of happening.

Strong domestic investment, macroeconomic stability, sustained fiscal consolidation, moderate US growth (free of recession), and stable oil prices are all predicated on this result. It also takes into account a favourable trade agreement between the US and India.

However, in a bear case scenario, which has a 20 per cent chance, the Sensex will drop to 70,000 by July 2026, the brokerage firm stated.

A major global economic slowdown, a US recession, aggressive monetary tightening by the RBI, and an increase in oil prices above $100/barrel are among the risks, the report highlighted.

In the face of deteriorating macro fundamentals, this scenario would also show slower earnings growth and a de-rating of valuations, the report stated.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Oil Prices Sensex Bull Run Morgan Stanley Bull Run RBI Rate Cut Can Sensex Reach 1 Lakh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget