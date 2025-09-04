Rupee Dips Amid Foreign Outflows, GST Boost Limits Losses

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessRupee Dips Amid Foreign Outflows, GST Boost Limits Losses

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The rupee fell 12 paise to close at 88.14 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund outflows and a stronger greenback.

However, positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets -- which were buoyed by the GST rate revision -- and a drop in international crude oil prices prevented sharper losses in the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.09 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 87.85-88.19 before settling at 88.14 (provisional), down 12 paise from its previous close.

The rupee recovered 13 paise from its all-time low level to settle at 88.02 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

"The rupee fell after rising in the morning as equities were unable to sustain their gains while the Reserve Bank of India sold dollars at the higher end and FPIs continued to be dollar buyers and equity sellers," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

"US tariff concerns, along with capital outflows, have been constantly weighing on sentiments of rupee, which has not been able to show any gains except sporadically. The revisions to GST... led to a marginal improvement early in the morning," he said.

Bhansali said the local unit is expected to trade in the range of 87.80 to 88.50.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.08 per cent to 98.21.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.07 per cent lower to USD 66.88 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 150.30 points to settle at 80,718.01, while Nifty was up 19.25 points to 24,734.30.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,666.46 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
