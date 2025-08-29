Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus

Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus

Spread over 5,50,000 acres of arid land, three times the size of Singapore, the solar park is expected to eventually supply close to a tenth of India’s electricity requirements.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Reliance Industries used its 2025 Annual General Meeting to showcase the scale of its clean energy ambitions, with Executive Director Anant Ambani unveiling progress on two of the group’s most significant projects — the vast Kutch solar site and the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex at Jamnagar.

In his debut AGM speech, Anant said Reliance is developing “one of the world’s largest single-site solar projects” in Gujarat’s Kutch region. Spread over 5,50,000 acres of arid land, three times the size of Singapore, the project is expected to eventually supply close to a tenth of India’s electricity requirements.

“At peak, we will deploy 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery containers every day. This will be among the fastest installations globally,” he noted.

Jamnagar Facility Positioned as Global Benchmark

Reliance is simultaneously advancing work on its Giga Energy Complex in Jamnagar, which Anant described as being “unmatched globally in size, scale, and integration.” The project, still under construction, has already logged 5 million engineering manhours, required 3.4 million cubic metres of concrete, and used 7 lakh tonnes of steel — equivalent to 100 Eiffel Towers.

The complex will cover 44 million square feet, or four times the size of Tesla’s Gigafactory. At peak, more than 50,000 workers have been deployed, supported by extensive automation. The battery giga factory is targeted for commissioning in 2026, followed by an electrolyser giga facility by the end of the same year. Together, they are expected to form the nucleus of a gigawatt-scale clean energy ecosystem.

Clean Fuels and Mobility Transition

Reliance is also shifting its wider operations towards sustainable energy. “Across facilities, we are shifting to clean fuels. Our efficiency programmes have delivered 10 million gigajoules of energy savings in three years,” Anant said, adding that circular economy initiatives such as plastic pyrolysis, biomass, and hydrogen would enhance the company’s competitive edge.

Meanwhile, Jio-bp is expected to expand its EV charging infrastructure and roll out new fuels, including biofuels and hydrogen. “Jio-bp will play a vital role in powering India’s mobility needs, while driving the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future,” he said.

Exploration Business Still a Cornerstone

Even as it invests heavily in renewables, Reliance stressed that its Exploration & Production business continues to be central to India’s energy security. The segment delivered a record Rs 21,188 crore ($2.5 billion) EBITDA in FY25, aided by higher output from KG-D6 and CBM blocks. Reliance plans fresh drilling in the KG basin in 2026 while ramping up CBM production, which rose 30 per cent last year.

With multi-billion-dollar investments and aggressive timelines, Reliance is signalling that its clean energy push is no longer a long-term aspiration but a near-term pivot shaping India’s future power landscape.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Reliance Jamnagar Reliance AGM Anant Ambani RIL AGM MUkesh AMbani
