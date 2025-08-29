Reliance Consumer Products Moves To Become Direct RIL Subsidiary, Reveals Isha Ambani

At the Reliance Industries’ Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025, Isha Ambani announced a significant structural shift for the conglomerate’s consumer-facing portfolio. The Consumer Products business, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), will now function as a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), streamlining its consumer brands under a single umbrella.

“Our Consumer Products business, RCPL is set to become a direct subsidiary of RIL. This will consolidate all our consumer brands into a single, sharply focused company,” said Isha Ambani, underscoring the group’s ambition to sharpen execution in the fast-growing consumer space.

What Is Driving Reliance Retail's Growth?

Laying out the vision for Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani said the company’s confidence in sustaining 20 per cent plus CAGR is anchored in eight key enablers that have already demonstrated results.

First, she highlighted that Reliance’s unmatched knowledge of Indian consumers stems from billions of data points gathered through real transactions. Second, the company is actively scaling its own brands such as Independence in grocery, Avaasa in fashion, and Kelvinator in electronics.

On sourcing, Isha stressed Reliance’s robust ecosystem as a competitive advantage. She also pointed to the retailer’s omni-channel architecture, which blends digital and physical formats to maximise customer engagement.

The business operates 20,000 stores backed by India’s largest tech-enabled supply chain, providing unparalleled reach. In addition, Reliance empowers 42 lakh merchants—kiranas, traders and HoReCa businesses—through B2B formats such as Metro and JioMart Digital, offering them access to products, financing, and technology.

She also emphasised the company’s tech-led capabilities, including AI-driven demand forecasting and robotics-enabled warehouses, which ensure precision scaling. Finally, Isha said Reliance Retail’s 2.5 lakh workforce forms the backbone of the enterprise, driving both scale and customer satisfaction.

Digital Strength and Expanding Consumer Base

Digital platforms, Isha noted, are another cornerstone of Reliance Retail’s growth trajectory. “Our unmatched digital strength is another accelerator of our retail business. Our online channels currently contribute a high single-digit share of retail revenues but will grow to over 20% within three years,” she told shareholders. Reliance Retail’s registered customer base rose 15 per cent year-on-year to 349 million, with 1.4 billion transactions processed in the past year.

Financial Performance and Broader Vision

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Isha Ambani described Reliance Retail as a “national movement – a mission to benefit both consumers and producers, accelerate the economy, ignite aspirations, and enhance the quality of life of Indians.”

For FY25, Reliance Retail reported gross revenue of Rs 3,30,943 crore ($38.7 billion), up 8 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 25,094 crore ($2.9 billion).

As Reliance prepares to carve out RCPL as a focused subsidiary, the move positions the consumer business for sharper growth and greater agility in India’s fast-evolving retail landscape.