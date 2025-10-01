Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI Eases Lending Norms: Banks Can Now Fund Corporate Acquisitions, Boost Credit Flow

RBI Eases Lending Norms: Banks Can Now Fund Corporate Acquisitions, Boost Credit Flow

It also proposed to withdraw the framework introduced in 2016 that disincentivised lending by banks to specified borrowers (with a credit limit from the banking system of Rs 10,000 crore and above).

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a bid to improve credit flow, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it would provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates.

This has been a long-pending demand of Indian banks. Recently, the State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty also made a strong case for permitting banks to provide funding for mergers and acquisitions, as done by global lenders.

"To start with, we will make a formal request from the IBA (to the RBI)... at least start with some listed companies where the acquisitions are more transparent and are approved by the shareholders. (Thus) The issue of any hostile takeover of the funding can be minimised," Setty had said.

Announcing the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said it is proposed to provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates, thereby expanding the scope of capital market lending by banks.

It is proposed to remove the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities and enhance limits for lending by banks against shares from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore and for IPO financing from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per person, he said.

He also proposed to withdraw the framework introduced in 2016 that disincentivized lending by banks to specified borrowers (with a credit limit from the banking system of Rs 10,000 crore and above).

While the Large Exposure Framework put in place for banks addresses credit concentration risk to a particular entity or group at an individual bank level, he said, concentration risk at the banking system level, as and when considered necessary, will be managed through specific macroprudential tools.

In a bid to reduce the cost of infrastructure financing for NBFCs, he proposed lowering the risk weights applicable to lending by NBFCs to operational, high-quality infrastructure projects.

He further said licensing for Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) had been paused since 2004.

"Considering the positive developments in the sector during the last two decades and in response to the growing demand from the stakeholders, we propose to publish a discussion paper on licensing of new UCBs," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI MPC Banks M&A RBI MPC Repo Rate Rbi Mpc Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
World
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget