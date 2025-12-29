×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPNB Shares Recover After Early Fall Despite Rs 2,434 Crore Loan Fraud Disclosure

PNB Shares Recover After Early Fall Despite Rs 2,434 Crore Loan Fraud Disclosure

PNB's shares had fallen as much as 3.1 per cent to Rs 116.6 apiece earlier in the day, but were trading at Rs 120.55, up 0.15 per cent at 11:44 am.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shares of state-owned lender Punjab National Bank on Monday recovered after an earlier fall, after it reported a loan fraud of Rs 2,434 crore last week, allegedly committed by former promoters of SREI Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL).

PNB's shares had fallen as much as 3.1 per cent to Rs 116.6 apiece earlier in the day, but were trading at Rs 120.55, up 0.15 per cent at 11:44 am.

The PSU lender reported the loan fraud of Rs 2,434 crore to the Reserve Bank of India, alleging in a regulatory filing that the erstwhile promoters of SREI Equipment Finance Ltd and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd committed frauds of Rs 1,240.94 crore and Rs 1,193 crore, respectively.

The bank has made 100 per cent provisions against the entire outstanding amount, the filing added. The RBI, in October 2021, superseded the boards of SIFL and its wholly-owned subsidiary SEFL.

However, Srei group has challenged the forensic audit report as the basis for the fraud classification, noting the matter is subjudice.

Other banks such as Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India have also earlier declared a loan fraud in connection with Srei companies.

SEFL and SIFL, which carried combined financial debt of about Rs 32,700 crore, went through resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and were acquired by National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd in December 2023.

The PSU’s shares showed robust performance across YTD, 1‑year, 3‑year and 5‑year horizons up 17.43 per cent, 18.84 per cent, 117.60 per cent and 263 per cent respectively, despite a decline of 3.17 per cent in one month.

PNB reported a 14 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4,904 crore for the September quarter of FY26 up from Rs 4,303 crore a year earlier.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
PNB Loan Fraud Pnb Share Price Today Pnb Shares
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Bail Challenge in Unnao Rape Case, CBI Opposes Bail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget