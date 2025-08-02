Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension

'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension

PM added that selling products made in India is the real patriotism. PM Modi said this during a public address in Varanasi.

Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 12:47 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India needs to prioritise its own interests. He added that selling products made in India is the real patriotism. PM Modi said this during a public address in Varanasi. He also said that there is an atmosphere of global instability and all other countries are focusing on their individual interests.

"There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned... Our government is doing everything it can in the best interest of the country... Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instil a resolution for 'swadeshi' products... We will buy only those things that are made by Indians... We need to become vocal for local..." PM Modi added.

Operation Sindoor

PM also spoke about 'Operation Sindoor'. He said that his vow to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack had been fulfilled through Operation Sindoor, with the blessings of Lord Shiva. Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of 26 lives in the Pahalgam attack. "My heart was filled with grief for the 26 people who lost their lives. My promise to avenge the 'sindoor' of our daughters has been fulfilled with Mahadev's blessings," he said. "I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor at the feet of Mahadev," he opined.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the unity of 140 crore Indians was the driving force behind the operation's success.

Modi is currently visiting Varanasi, his Lok Sabha seat for a third consecutive term, to inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore. He also distributed the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, releasing Rs 20,500 crore to benefit more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
PM Modi NARENDRA MODI US Tariff Operation Sindoor
