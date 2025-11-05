PM Kisan Yojana 21st Instalment Date: How To Check If Rs 2,000 Is Transferred To Your Account

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Millions of farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the next payout under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana.

The 21st instalment of the scheme is expected to land in beneficiaries’ accounts soon, possibly in the first or second week of November, bringing much-needed financial relief to rural households.

Launched with the aim of supporting small and marginal farmers, the PM Kisan Yojana provides direct income assistance from the central government. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, divided into three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The payments are transferred directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts every four months.

So far, 20 instalments have been released since the inception of the scheme. The most recent one, the 20th instalment, was credited in August, benefiting nearly 98 million farmers across the country. As November has just started, anticipation for the 21st instalment is mounting in villages and agricultural communities nationwide.

When Will the 21st Instalment Arrive?

Farmers are now anxiously checking for official confirmation on the release date of the next payment. Traditionally, each instalment is distributed every four months, meaning the upcoming payment aligns with the November schedule. Although government sources suggest the funds may be released in the first or second week of the month, no formal announcement has yet been made.

The government’s goal remains clear: to ensure that every eligible farmer receives timely financial aid under the scheme. For many families, these payments have become a vital source of support, helping them manage farming costs, repay small debts, or purchase essentials for the next sowing season.

How to Check If You’ll Receive the Payment

Fortunately, farmers don’t need to visit government offices or middlemen to find out whether the instalment will reach their account. The entire process can be checked online from home through the official PM Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in .

Once on the homepage, users should click on the ‘Know Your Status’ option. Here, they can enter their registration number to view payment details. If the registration number isn’t handy, it can easily be retrieved through the ‘Know Your Registration Number’ link on the same page.

After entering the required information and the captcha code, clicking on ‘Get Data’ will instantly display the payment status on the screen. The portal will indicate whether the upcoming Rs 2,000 instalment is scheduled to be credited or if there are issues needing resolution.

A Lifeline for India’s Farmers

For millions of small and marginal farmers, the PM Kisan Yojana is more than just a welfare scheme, it’s a safety net that helps them tide over challenging times. The financial assistance often arrives just when families are preparing for new crop cycles or grappling with rising input costs.

As the 21st instalment nears, farmers across the nation remain hopeful that the funds will arrive without delay.