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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceWhat Is GMP In IPO? How Grey Market Premium Can Help You Read A Listing Before It Opens

What Is GMP In IPO? How Grey Market Premium Can Help You Read A Listing Before It Opens

Before an IPO opens on BSE or NSE, the grey market is already placing its bets. Here is what GMP means, how to read it, and why you should not rely on it alone.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 20 May 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High GMP can signal demand but doesn't guarantee a strong listing.

Every time a big IPO is about to open, you will see a three-letter term floating around financial websites and Telegram groups: GMP. People say things like "GMP ₹80 hai" or "GMP negative ho gaya." But what does it actually mean, and should you trust it?

What Is The Grey Market?

Long before a company's shares begin trading on the BSE or NSE, a completely unofficial market springs up in the background. This is called the grey market. No exchange runs it. SEBI does not watch over it. It is just buyers and sellers, often strangers, transacting on the basis of trust, sometimes over a phone call or a simple UPI transfer.

In this space, people trade shares of a company that has not yet been listed. The shares do not move through any formal channel. Instead, they are settled later, after listing day, through mutual understanding between the two parties. There is no guarantee, no paperwork, and no safety net if either side backs out.

What Is GMP, Exactly?

GMP stands for Grey Market Premium. It is the extra amount that buyers in this unofficial market are willing to pay over a company's official IPO price.

Say a company is offering its shares at Rs 400 per share in the IPO. If buyers in the grey market are willing to pay Rs 500 for the same share, the GMP is Rs 100. That premium signals that people outside the formal system believe the stock will list above Rs 400 on the BSE or NSE once trading begins.

If sentiment turns, GMP can go negative. A negative GMP means traders expect the stock to open below its IPO price. In that case, buyers are only willing to pay less than what the company is officially charging.

Also Read: From Luxury To Value Travel: How Indians Are Rethinking Vacations This Summer

What Does It Tell You About An IPO?

Think of GMP like the queue outside a new restaurant in Connaught Place. A long, buzzing line before opening suggests excitement. But it does not tell you whether the food will actually be good once you sit down.

A high GMP usually reflects strong demand, and sometimes it does translate into a solid listing. But it has also let people down. The Paytm IPO in 2021 is one of the more well-known examples where market enthusiasm did not hold. The stock was listed at a steep discount to its issue price and continued falling. On the other side, there have been IPOs that listed strongly despite quiet grey market activity.

The reason GMP can mislead is that it is driven by speculation. Operators can talk up a price, retail enthusiasm can distort the picture, and the grey market has no mechanism for fair price discovery, the way SEBI-regulated exchanges do.

Should You Apply For An IPO Based On GMP?

Not on its own. GMP is one data point, not a verdict. It reflects what a small, unregulated group of people believe will happen. It is not accountable for being wrong, and SEBI has no jurisdiction over it.

Most financial advisors treat GMP as a mood reading, not a forecast. Before applying for any IPO, it is more reliable to read the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, check the company's revenue and profit track record, look at the valuation compared to listed peers, and understand what the money raised will actually be used for.

GMP can tell you the mood on Dalal Street before the bell rings. It cannot tell you whether the street is right.

Also Read: Sinking Fund Vs Emergency Fund: What Every Salaried Indian Must Know

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Can GMP be a reliable indicator for applying to an IPO?

GMP should not be the sole basis for applying to an IPO. It reflects speculative sentiment from an unregulated group and is not a guaranteed forecast of listing performance.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market IPO SEBI NSE IPO Listing GMP BSE. Grey Market Premium
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