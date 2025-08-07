PAN 2.0 Set To Launch In 18 Months; Here's What You Need To Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinancePAN 2.0 Set To Launch In 18 Months; Here's What You Need To Know

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 02:14 PM (IST)

The Income Tax Department has roped in LTIMindtree to spearhead a digital transformation of its PAN and TAN services in an effort to simplify India’s tax registration systems. The ambitious initiative, dubbed PAN 2.0, is aimed at streamlining how taxpayers apply for, update, and manage their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN).

Backed by a Rs 1,435 crore budget, this project will unify all PAN and TAN-related services under a single digital platform, enabling faster turnaround times and a more intuitive user experience. LTIMindtree, part of the Larsen & Toubro group, secured the contract with an adjusted bid value of approximately Rs 792 crore, government sources confirmed, as per an India Today report.

A Seamless Experience For Over 78 Crore PAN Holders

Currently, India has over 78 crore PANs and more than 73 lakh TANs registered. PAN 2.0 seeks to centralise services, eliminating the need for physical paperwork and reducing delays in issuance. The upgraded platform is designed to provide paperless, eco-friendly registration processes, and PAN cards will be issued free of cost with minimal processing time.

The system will also include a PAN Data Vault to enhance data protection and prevent identity theft. Additional features like a dedicated call centre and user support helpdesk will ensure timely assistance for users navigating the new system.

Security, Speed, And Transparency At The Core

“PAN 2.0 Project is a major step towards modernising how taxpayers register and manage their PAN and TAN through digital systems,” an official noted.

By enabling real-time access, enhanced tracking, and data security, the platform is expected to significantly improve tax compliance and reduce operational overheads for the government. Importantly, this modernisation drive aligns with India's broader goal of improving digital public infrastructure.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave the green light to the project in November 2024, and the system is expected to be fully operational within 18 months.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
