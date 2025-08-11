Lucknow Gold Prices Slip Amid Softer Global Sentiment

Gold prices in Lucknow fell on Monday, reflecting a nationwide trend as global market sentiment turned cautious. In the city, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 9,390 per gram, while the 24-karat (999) variety was quoted at Rs 10,243 per gram.

The moderation in prices comes at a time when India, the second-largest gold consumer globally after China, remains heavily dependent on imports to meet its needs. With recycled gold forming only a small share of total supply, domestic rates in cities like Lucknow are quick to respond to international price movements and shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Multiple Domestic Factors at Play

In addition to currency fluctuations, local gold prices are shaped by factors such as import duties, GST, and specific state-level charges. These elements can produce minor but noticeable differences in pricing between cities.

Gold has retained its position as a trusted investment during times of economic uncertainty, but its pricing is also sensitive to developments such as global bond yield movements, trade policy changes, and major macroeconomic events.

The latest fall in Lucknow’s rates is being linked to a firming US dollar and reassessment of the timing for interest rate adjustments by the US Federal Reserve. Analysts caution that, while the drop could encourage buying, volatility remains a key risk.

Broader Market Movement Across India

The downward adjustment was consistent across other major cities. Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata all saw 22-karat gold at Rs 9,375 per gram and 24-karat at Rs 10,228. In Ahmedabad and Indore, 22-karat gold stood at Rs 9,380 per gram.

Local traders in Lucknow believe that with the festive season ahead, even small declines could attract strong retail interest. However, they stress that gold’s trajectory will ultimately be determined by how global economic and currency conditions evolve in the coming weeks.

