Lucknow Gold Prices Fall In Line With National Trend, See Exact Rates

Gold prices fell in Lucknow on Wednesday, in line with nationwide trends. The cost of 22-karat gold in the city is currently Rs 9,195 per gram, while 24-karat gold is trading at Rs 10,030 per gram.

The decline follows international market weakness and a stronger US dollar, both of which have weighed on bullion demand. Despite its role as a safe-haven asset, gold prices remain vulnerable to shifts in global market sentiment.

Why Domestic Prices Are Under Pressure

India’s dependence on imported gold makes it highly sensitive to fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Since gold transactions are denominated in US dollars, any depreciation or strengthening of the rupee directly impacts domestic rates.

Further adding to the pressure are layers of taxation, including import duties, GST, and state-level levies. These push up retail costs in Lucknow and across India, sometimes amplifying global price moves.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, recently noted that global uncertainty, particularly concerning US tariffs and economic indicators, continues to cast a shadow on precious metal pricing. Investors remain cautious, even as households sustain steady demand for jewellery and investment purchases.

Also Read : Oil Markets Stay Volatile Amid Delayed Russia Ukraine Peace Talks And US Refinery Outage

Comparing Rates Across Indian Cities

Lucknow’s gold prices mirror those in Delhi, where 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,195 per gram and 24-karat at Rs 10,030 per gram.

In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, rates stand slightly lower at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold.

Ahmedabad and Indore, meanwhile, have prices of Rs 9,185 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,020 per gram for 24-karat gold.

Even with the current decline, gold remains a preferred investment choice in Lucknow, as it is seen as both a financial cushion during economic volatility and a means of preserving wealth for future generations.