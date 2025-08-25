Lucknow Gold Rates Fall, Compare Price With Major Markets In India

Gold prices in Lucknow opened weaker on Monday, in line with a broader dip across major markets in India. Despite this short-term softness, experts predict the overall bias for the yellow metal will remain positive, underpinned by growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Traders and investors are keeping a close eye on US economic indicators such as GDP figures, PCE inflation, and remarks by Federal Reserve officials, all of which are expected to shape the outlook for gold in the coming weeks.

Pranav Mer, Vice President at JM Financial Services, explained: “Gold prices may continue to see some consolidation, but the bias is expected to remain positive. The US Federal Chair Jerome Powell's comments have raised expectations of an interest rate cut at the September meeting.” He further noted that geopolitical risks and trade negotiations will also play a critical role in influencing prices.

Lucknow Rates and Key Domestic Drivers

As of today, gold prices in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,166 per gram for 24-karat gold. Despite the slight decline in rates today, bullion remains a preferred choice for Indian households seeking financial security.

India’s heavy reliance on imports for its gold requirements makes domestic pricing vulnerable to global fluctuations. Movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate immediately impact local markets, as gold trades internationally in dollars. Taxes, including import duty and GST, along with state-level levies, further influence the retail price structure.

The intrinsic value of gold in India is not purely economic—it is also cultural, symbolising wealth and stability across generations. This sentiment ensures that, despite price swings, demand remains resilient. Yet, the interplay of global monetary trends, bond market shifts, and investor behaviour adds an element of unpredictability to pricing patterns.

Looking ahead, analysts expect continued consolidation in the near term, but with a supportive undertone driven by the likelihood of policy easing by the US Federal Reserve. Any major geopolitical or trade-related shocks could further strengthen gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.