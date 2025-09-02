Kolkata Gold Prices Rise: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Economic Uncertainty?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceKolkata Gold Prices Rise: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Economic Uncertainty?

The rise comes amid a combination of international and domestic factors, underscoring gold’s role as both an investment asset and a cultural cornerstone.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices in Kolkata witnessed a climb on Tuesday, reflecting the overall trend across major Indian cities. In the eastern metropolitan, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,725 per gram, while the more refined 24-karat variety is available at Rs 10,609 per gram. The rise comes amid a combination of international and domestic factors, underscoring gold’s role as both an investment asset and a cultural cornerstone.

India, which is the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, remains heavily dependent on imports to fulfil its demand, with only a small share being met through recycling. Because the metal is traded globally in US dollars, any shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on local market prices. In addition, domestic levies such as import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges play a significant role in shaping the final price for buyers in Kolkata and beyond.

Why Global Market Trends Matter

Volatility in gold is nothing new. International developments, ranging from central bank policies to fluctuations in bond yields, often dictate the trajectory of prices. For instance, if the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate changes, investor sentiment shifts rapidly, moving bullion prices accordingly. This ripple effect ensures that India’s domestic market, including Kolkata, stays aligned with global pricing patterns.

Gold’s enduring appeal in India, however, is not just financial. It carries immense cultural value, symbolising prosperity and acting as a traditional safeguard against inflation and uncertain times. Festivals, weddings, and auspicious occasions drive steady demand in cities like Kolkata, where households continue to view gold as both ornamental and secure.

Comparing Rates Across Major Cities

While Kolkata buyers are seeing 22-karat gold priced at Rs 9,725 per gram and 24-karat gold at Rs 10,609, the rates vary slightly elsewhere. Delhi, for example, has higher prices, with 22-karat gold at Rs 9,740 and 24-karat at Rs 10,624. In Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, prices are aligned with Kolkata at Rs 9,725 and Rs 10,609 for 22 and 24 karats respectively. Meanwhile, cities like Ahmedabad and Indore are quoting slightly higher rates at Rs 9,730 and Rs 10,614.

Kolkata Outlook Amid Uncertain Economy

The broader economic context cannot be ignored. With global markets navigating instability, and India facing possible external shocks such as trade tariffs and oil price fluctuations, gold remains a favoured hedge. At present, gold’s appeal as a store of value continues to attract investors in Kolkata, whether as a short-term safe haven or a long-term portfolio asset.

As financial markets adjust to changing global cues, Kolkata’s residents—steeped in tradition and modern investing alike—are likely to keep gold close, whether for cultural reasons or to preserve wealth during uncertain times.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Today Kolkata Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
