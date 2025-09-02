Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessEnergy Markets On Edge: Oil Rallies As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

Energy Markets On Edge: Oil Rallies As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

Supply concerns have deepened after a series of Ukrainian drone attacks knocked out facilities responsible for around 17 per cent of Russia’s refining capacity.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday amid mounting fears of supply disruptions following intensified hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Brent crude was trading at $68.55 per barrel, gaining 40 cents or 0.59 per cent around 7:20 AM. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose more sharply, advancing $1.05 or 1.64 per cent to $65.06 per barrel. Trading in WTI was muted on Monday due to the U.. Labour Day holiday, reported Reuters.

Drone Strikes Hit Russian Refineries

Supply concerns have deepened after a series of Ukrainian drone attacks knocked out facilities responsible for around 17 per cent of Russia’s refining capacity. This equates to some 1.1 million barrels per day being affected, according to calculations by Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signalled that Kyiv intends to carry out further strikes deep into Russian territory. The announcement came after weeks of sustained operations targeting Russia’s vital energy infrastructure.

Both sides have escalated aerial assaults in recent weeks. While Moscow has focused on crippling Ukraine’s energy and transport systems, Kyiv has taken aim at Russian oil refineries and key pipelines in a bid to curtail revenue streams.

Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, commented: “Ongoing risks to energy infrastructure in Russia remain high. Ukraine struck more Russian oil refineries over the weekend as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure.”

Geopolitical Risks Add to Market Jitters

Beyond the battlefield, geopolitical developments are amplifying the uncertainty. At a summit on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised his call for a "new global order" that prioritises the Global South. The remarks, delivered at a gathering attended by Russian and Indian leaders, are viewed as a direct counterweight to US influence.

China and India remain the largest importers of Russian crude, a crucial lifeline for Moscow’s economy. Despite US President Donald Trump raising tariffs on Indian imports in retaliation for its continued purchases of Russian oil, Beijing has so far avoided similar punitive measures.

Markets Eye OPEC+ Meeting

Attention now shifts to the upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, scheduled for September 7. Investors are keen to gauge whether the group will signal any fresh increases in production, a move that could potentially offset some of the supply concerns.

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict showing no sign of easing and broader geopolitical tensions heightening, energy markets are braced for continued volatility in the days ahead.

Also read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Russia Ukraine War China Trump Tariffs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'All Options Are On The Table': Scott Bessent Hints More Sanctions On Russia As Ukraine War Continues
'All Options Are On The Table': Scott Bessent Hints More Sanctions On Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Cities
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Entertainment
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Is the U.S. Fueling Caste Tensions in India? Navarro’s Statement Raises Alarm | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget