Kolkata Gold Rates Dip As Global Cues Turn Softer

HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceKolkata Gold Rates Dip As Global Cues Turn Softer

In the city, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 9,375 per gram, while 24-karat (999) gold stood at Rs 10,228 per gram, both slightly lower than last week’s closing figures.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 04:08 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Kolkata fell on Monday, in line with a broader nationwide easing driven by weaker global trends and currency movements. In the city, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 9,375 per gram, while 24-karat (999) gold stood at Rs 10,228 per gram, both slightly lower than last week’s closing figures.

The fall comes as India — the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China — continues to depend heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand. With recycled gold accounting for only a small fraction of supply, local rates remain highly sensitive to changes in the global market, particularly movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Domestic Levies and Currency Play Their Part

Gold is traded internationally in US dollars, meaning any fluctuation in the currency pair immediately affects domestic pricing. Alongside this, local factors such as import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level surcharges also influence what customers in Kolkata pay.

Traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation and a safe-haven investment, gold tends to draw stronger demand during uncertain economic times. Yet, its value is equally susceptible to changes in global bond yields, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments.

Market watchers note that the recent softening reflects caution among investors as they assess upcoming economic data from the United States and its implications for global interest rate policies.

Prices Align Across Major Indian Cities

Kolkata’s decline mirrors trends elsewhere. In Delhi and Lucknow, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 9,390 per gram, while 24-karat gold fetched Rs 10,243 per gram. Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru recorded the same levels as Kolkata. Ahmedabad and Indore stood marginally higher at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold.

While the correction has been modest, traders in Kolkata suggest it could encourage short-term buying ahead of the upcoming festival season. However, the market remains alert to potential volatility should global economic conditions change suddenly.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Gold Price In Kolkata Kolkata Gold Rates
