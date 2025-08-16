Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Dip In Lucknow, But Demand Remains Strong



Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar equation quickly translates into domestic prices.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Gold prices in Lucknow slipped marginally on Saturday, though demand for the yellow metal continues to hold steady. In the Uttar Pradesh capital, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,290 per gram, while 24-karat (999 gold) is selling at Rs 10,133 per gram, making it among the highest in the country.

India’s reliance on imports for its gold supply keeps local rates highly sensitive to global market movements. Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar equation quickly translates into domestic prices. With recycled gold accounting for only a limited share, cities like Lucknow remain directly exposed to these international dynamics.

Economic Uncertainty Keeps Gold in Focus

Apart from currency fluctuations, Indian gold prices are influenced by import duties, GST, and state-level levies. For investors, gold has proven its resilience as a safe-haven asset during inflationary pressures and financial instability.

Recent economic signals – including weaker-than-expected job creation in the United States and forecasts of a possible rate cut by the Federal Reserve – have provided some support to gold demand globally. However, risks such as a global slowdown, high US tariffs, or oil price shocks remain concerns for investors tracking the bullion market.

Also Read : Trump Delays China Tariffs Over Russian Oil Imports, Expands US Steel And Aluminium Duties

Comparison With Other Cities

On Saturday, gold rates in Delhi mirrored Lucknow’s at Rs 9,290 for 22-karat and Rs 10,133 for 24-karat. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune reported slightly lower levels, with 22-karat gold at Rs 9,275 and 24-karat at Rs 10,118 per gram. Ahmedabad and Indore stood at Rs 9,280 (22-karat) and Rs 10,123 (24-karat).

For residents of Lucknow, gold continues to be more than just a commodity – it is both a cultural staple and a trusted form of wealth preservation. Even with minor day-to-day corrections, the demand for gold remains robust, underscoring its lasting role in household savings and festive buying.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Gold Rates Lucknow
