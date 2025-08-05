Gold Price Today In Lucknow: Rates Climb As Global Uncertainty Boosts Safe-Haven Demand

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Lucknow: Rates Climb As Global Uncertainty Boosts Safe-Haven Demand

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)

Gold prices in Lucknow showed notable upward momentum today, reflecting national and global market cues. India’s status as the world’s second-largest gold consumer ensures that pricing across major cities like Lucknow remains closely tied to global financial movements and domestic fiscal policies.

As per the latest market data, 22-karat gold in Lucknow is priced at Rs 9,385 per gram, and 24-karat gold (999 purity) is selling at Rs 10,237 per gram. These rates are among the highest in the country today, indicating strong demand and underlying market firmness.

Lucknow Gold Rates Influenced by Currency Trends and Local Duties

Since gold is globally priced in US dollars, any changes in the rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar directly influence Indian prices. A weaker rupee increases the cost of imported gold, leading to higher consumer rates in regions like Lucknow.

Apart from forex dynamics, local taxation, including GST and Uttar Pradesh-specific charges, also play a role in setting the final price. With recycled gold contributing only marginally to India’s total supply, the reliance on imports leaves cities more exposed to global pricing pressures.

Strong Gold Sentiment Prevails in Lucknow Amid Inflation Worries

Gold has long served as a safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of economic stress. In Lucknow, this perception holds strong, with consumers continuing to invest in gold as a hedge against inflation and financial uncertainty.

Compared to other cities, Lucknow’s rates were slightly higher. While Delhi also reported Rs 9,385 for 22K and Rs 10,237 for 24K gold, cities like Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad stood at Rs 9,370 and Rs 10,222 respectively.

Despite regional pricing differences, the overall sentiment across India remains optimistic for gold. In Lucknow, traders report steady footfall and strong interest ahead of the festive months, reinforcing gold’s dual identity as both an ornament and a store of value.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed
'Criticising India While Trading With Russia': MEA Hits Back At US After Trump's Fresh Tariff Threat
Australians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To 'Substantially' Raise Tariffs
