Gold Price On October 31: Check Yellow Metal's Rates In Lucknow

Gold prices in Lucknow moved slightly higher on Friday, echoing the nationwide trend of modest gains in the precious metal. The price of 24-karat gold (999 purity) was recorded at Rs 12,283 per gram, while 22-karat gold traded at Rs 11,260 per gram. India’s reliance on imported gold remains strong, despite a gradual rise in organised recycling and collection channels. Recycled gold continues to make up only a minor share of the total supply, keeping imports essential to meet the country’s massive consumption.

Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate significantly impacts domestic prices. When the rupee depreciates against the dollar, the cost of importing gold increases, resulting in higher local prices. Conversely, when the rupee strengthens, buyers benefit from relatively lower costs.

Mixed Global Cues Influence Market Sentiment

On the global stage, gold prices remain sensitive to a complex mix of factors—including shifts in bond yields, monetary policy decisions by central banks, and broader investor sentiment. The metal’s status as a safe-haven investment continues to draw interest during periods of inflation, geopolitical tension, or financial instability.

On Friday, global gold prices rose marginally as investors sought safety amid ongoing economic uncertainty. Market analysts attributed the uptick to expectations of slower interest rate hikes and concerns over global growth. Meanwhile, steady oil prices and softer inflation readings provided additional support for the metal.

Elsewhere in India, similar price trends were observed. In Chennai, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 12,328 per gram and 22-karat at Rs 11,300 per gram. In Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-karat gold stood at Rs 12,268 per gram and 22-karat at Rs 11,245 per gram.

Despite short-term fluctuations, gold continues to serve as a trusted investment choice for households and traders in Lucknow. For many, it remains both a financial safeguard and a symbol of enduring value in uncertain times.