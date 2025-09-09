Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLucknow Sees Gold Prices Hits Peak Levels As Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Drives Demand

Lucknow Sees Gold Prices Hits Peak Levels As Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Drives Demand

In Lucknow, 22-karat gold is currently valued at Rs 10,125 per gram, while 24-karat gold (commonly referred to as 999 gold) trades at Rs 11,044 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices surged to new all-time highs in Lucknow on Tuesday, propelled by expectations that the US Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates as early as next week. Investors seeking refuge from economic and geopolitical uncertainties have gravitated towards gold, reinforcing its role as a safe-haven asset.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures gained Rs 982 or 0.9 per cent, reaching a historic peak of Rs 1,09,500 per 10 grams. The overall gold price rose by Rs 723 to settle at Rs 1,10,312 per 10 grams, marking a notable milestone in domestic bullion markets.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, commented, “Gold hit a fresh all-time high, supported by mounting expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts through year-end. Weak US jobs report last Friday led markets to price in three rate cuts this year.” Analysts further observed that geopolitical tensions, including potential US sanctions on Russia in retaliation to the Ukraine crisis, have bolstered gold’s appeal. The US government’s recent exemption of gold and other metals from tariffs has also provided added market support.

Gold Rates in Lucknow Reflect Record Momentum

In Lucknow, 22-karat gold is currently valued at Rs 10,125 per gram, while 24-karat gold (commonly referred to as 999 gold) trades at Rs 11,044 per gram. These record levels underline the growing demand for bullion as investors look to safeguard their wealth during times of uncertainty.

Traders in Lucknow are closely watching US inflation and producer price data due later this week for further cues on the Fed’s monetary policy path. Analysts expect that ongoing expectations of rate cuts will continue to underpin gold’s value. With global economic concerns and regional geopolitical developments in play, gold remains an essential instrument for long-term investment security.

As Lucknow’s investors seek safe-haven assets, gold continues to stand out for its ability to preserve wealth amid market volatility. The current rally reinforces the metal’s strategic importance for portfolio protection, with analysts suggesting that bullion will likely maintain its strong performance in the near term.

Also read
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Lucknow Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Personal Finance
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Protests Escalate: Youth-Led Movement Turns Violent Amid Government Crackdown and Resignations
Breaking: Fresh Clashes Rock Kathmandu Near Parliament, 19 Dead, Streets Turn Into Warzone
Nepal in Turmoil: Youth-Led Protests Turn Deadly, Government Bows to Pressure and Lifts Social Media Ban | ABP NEWS
Nepal Boils: Youth Leader Ashika Bode Slams KP Oli Amid Deadly Crackdown in Kathmandu
Breaking News: Kathmandu Erupts: Protesters Demand KP Sharma Oli's Resignation Amid Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget