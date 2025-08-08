Chennai Sees Uptick In Gold Rates On August 8; Check Details Here

Gold prices continued to hold steady across major Indian cities on August 8, with a noticeable uptick in Chennai, where rates have increased slightly. As per the latest figures, the price of 22-karat gold in Chennai has risen to Rs 9,470 per gram, while 24-karat gold now costs Rs 10,331 per gram, reflecting growing investor demand in the southern market. This upward trend aligns with the broader national movement, as cities like Delhi and Lucknow reported the highest prices at Rs 9,485 for 22K and Rs 10,346 for 24K gold.

Rates in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata stood at Rs 9,470 for 22K and Rs 10,331 for 24K, mirroring Chennai's pricing. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Indore saw slightly higher rates at Rs 9,475 (22K) and Rs 10,336 (24K). Across the board, gold continues to assert its safe-haven appeal amid economic uncertainty and market fluctuations, with investors turning to the yellow metal for stability and long-term value preservation.

Gold Maintains Its Appeal As A Safe-Haven Asset

The overall rise in gold prices is being attributed to global financial uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions. These factors continue to fuel investor interest in gold, widely seen as a reliable hedge and a means of preserving wealth.

For buyers in Kolkata and across India, the yellow metal remains a popular choice amid turbulent economic conditions. With the upcoming festive season expected to further drive physical demand, market experts anticipate more price movements in the days to come.

India’s Deep-Rooted Connection With Gold

Nowhere is the trust in gold more deeply rooted than in India, where it is intricately intertwined with everyday life and cultural identity. Gold is not merely a precious metal—it represents tradition, emotion, and heritage. Whether it's weddings, religious ceremonies, or festivals, gold plays a central role in commemorating life's most significant occasions. It is cherished as a symbol of love, prosperity, and protection, often passed down through generations as a prized legacy.