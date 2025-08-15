Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chennai Gold Rates Dip Slightly As Rupee-Dollar Dynamics Shift

The city recorded 22-karat gold at Rs 9,280 per gram and 24-karat (999 purity) at Rs 10,124 per gram, marking a modest fall from earlier levels.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai’s gold prices edged lower on Friday, reflecting mild weakness in the national bullion market. The city recorded 22-karat gold at Rs 9,280 per gram and 24-karat (999 purity) at Rs 10,124 per gram, marking a modest fall from earlier levels.

The movement follows a combination of global currency shifts and investor reassessment of precious metals. Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, local values react directly to changes in the rupee’s strength or weakness.

Impact of Global Indicators and Local Duties

Impact of Global Indicators and Local Duties

As the world’s second-largest gold buyer after China, India meets most of its needs through imports. The rupee-dollar exchange rate therefore, plays an outsized role in shaping Chennai’s gold prices. Alongside this, domestic elements such as import tariffs, GST, and regional taxes contribute to variations between states.

Gold’s safe-haven appeal means it tends to attract demand in periods of economic uncertainty, but its price is also affected by global investor confidence, bond market trends, and central bank policies. In recent weeks, global cues have been mixed, with commodity markets balancing signs of slower economic activity in some regions against expectations of potential interest rate cuts in the US.

City-Wise Rates Show Minor Variations

City-Wise Rates Show Minor Variations

Across India, Friday’s rates showed a narrow range. Delhi and Lucknow stood at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,139 for 24-karat. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune matched Chennai’s Rs 9,280 and Rs 10,124 levels, while Ahmedabad and Indore reported Rs 9,285 and Rs 10,129 respectively.

For residents of Chennai, the slight dip may encourage purchases ahead of seasonal demand peaks. However, with international market conditions in flux, analysts note that prices could change swiftly. Prospective buyers are advised to keep track of both domestic and global developments that influence the gold market.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Gold Price In Chennai Chennai Gold Rates
