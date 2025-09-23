Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceChennai Gold Prices Hit Lifetime High As Global Rally Persists

Chennai Gold Prices Hit Lifetime High As Global Rally Persists

Geopolitical risks, including the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions, have also bolstered safe-haven demand.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai’s bullion market mirrored the global surge in precious metals on Tuesday, with gold touching new lifetime highs in the domestic futures trade. October gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained Rs 520 to reach Rs 1,12,750 per 10 grams, while the December contract advanced by Rs 530 to Rs 1,13,750 per 10 grams, both hitting record levels.

Silver continued its climb as well, with December futures adding Rs 461 to Rs 1,34,016 per kilogram. March 2025 silver contracts rose Rs 508 to Rs 1,35,397 per kg, pushing the white metal to nearly 15-year highs.

Fed Rate Cut, Dollar Weakness and Geopolitics Add Momentum

According to analysts, multiple factors are sustaining this rally. Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, commented, “The Fed’s 25 basis points interest rate cut and prospects of more easing by year-end boosted sentiment. Gold surged to lifetime highs while silver reached its strongest level in nearly 15 years. A subdued dollar index and a weaker rupee provided further impetus to domestic bullion prices. Persistent central bank purchases, strong ETF inflows, and safe-haven buying further fuelled the precious metals’ strength.”

Globally, December gold futures soared to $3,794.82 per ounce, underscoring the scale of the rally. Silver futures, meanwhile, slipped marginally to $44.19 per ounce. Reliance Securities’ Jigar Trivedi noted that markets are already pricing in almost two additional rate cuts this year as US job growth slows. He added that Jerome Powell’s remarks later today and the upcoming PCE inflation data will provide critical cues for future monetary policy.

Geopolitical risks, including the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions, have also bolstered safe-haven demand. Despite elevated prices, corrections have been shallow, suggesting strong investor confidence in bullion as a hedge.

Gold Rate in Chennai Today

In Chennai, 22-karat gold prices are currently at Rs 10,500 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 11,455 per gram. The festive season is likely to keep demand steady, though the sharp rise in prices may weigh on jewellery buying in the short term.

With global markets on edge and central banks stepping up purchases, Chennai investors are viewing gold as both a store of value and a shield against market volatility. The trajectory of prices will now hinge on upcoming US economic data and further signals from the Federal Reserve.

Also read
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Live: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal Arrive As Ceremony Begins
National Film Awards 2025 Live: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal Arrive As Ceremony Begins
Business
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget