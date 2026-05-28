Alpha And Beta Are Not Just Numbers, They Reveal A Mutual Fund’s True Nature

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High beta means higher volatility; positive alpha shows manager's skill.

Alpha and Beta sound like terms straight out of a Mathematics textbook. But if you invest in mutual funds, you have probably seen them appear on your investment app or fund factsheet. At first glance, they can seem technical and easy to ignore. But these two numbers reveal something important.

What Is Beta In Mutual Funds?

Beta measures how much your fund moves when the broader market moves. A beta of 1 means the fund usually moves in line with the market. So if the Nifty 50 falls 10%, a fund with a beta of 1 will likely fall by around the same amount.

A beta above 1 means the fund reacts more sharply. For example, a beta of 1.2 suggests the fund is about 20% more volatile than the market, in both directions. It may rise faster in a rally, but it can also fall harder during corrections.

A beta below 1 means the fund is relatively stable. A beta of 0.7 suggests smaller swings compared to the market. These funds tend to fall less during downturns, but they may also lag when markets surge.

In simple terms, beta is a measure of risk and volatility. High-beta funds can generate stronger returns in a bull market, but they come with bigger ups and downs. Low-beta funds are steadier and more predictable. This is why mid-cap and small-cap funds usually have higher beta than large-cap funds. That is not necessarily a bad thing. It is simply the nature of those segments.

What Is Alpha In Mutual Funds?

Alpha answers a different question: Is the fund manager actually adding value?

Every mutual fund is compared against a benchmark index, such as the Nifty 50 or the BSE Midcap Index. Alpha measures how much the fund outperformed or underperformed that benchmark after adjusting for market movements.

An alpha of 3 means the fund delivered returns that were 3 percentage points higher than its benchmark. An alpha of minus 2 means it underperformed by 2 percentage points.

A fund that mostly mirrors the market will usually have an alpha close to zero. A good active fund manager aims to generate positive alpha consistently through better stock selection and investment decisions. That is where active management is expected to justify its fees.

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Alpha Vs Beta: Why Both Matter

Beta and alpha make more sense when read together.

A fund with high alpha and high beta may have delivered excellent returns, but it also comes with significant volatility. Whether that suits you depends on your age, income stability, and investment horizon. A younger investor with 10 to 15 years ahead can usually handle those swings better. Someone nearing retirement may not be comfortable with that level of risk.

On the other hand, a fund with moderate alpha and low beta is often better suited for conservative investors. It may not look exciting, but it offers more stability and predictability. Many balanced advantage funds and some ELSS funds in India fall into this category.

How To Use Alpha And Beta Before Investing

Neither alpha nor beta alone can tell you whether a fund is good or bad. But together, they give you a much clearer picture of the kind of risk you are taking and the kind of returns your fund manager is actually delivering.

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