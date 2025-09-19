8th Pay Commission News: DA Revision Expected This Diwali, Salary Boost For Govt Staff

Central government employees and pensioners may have to wait a while longer for the rollout of the Eighth Pay Commission, but a round of festive relief could arrive sooner in the form of a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike.

Media reports suggest that the Centre is preparing to announce a DA hike ahead of Diwali, benefiting over 12 million employees and pensioners. At present, DA for central government staff stands at 55 per cent.

Economists tracking inflation expect the revision to be in the range of 3-4 per cent for July 2025. Since DA is revised twice a year, once in January and again in July, the festive season announcement is likely to coincide with this cycle.

Salary accounts, however, usually reflect the revised DA months later, around February-March or September-October. Employees also receive arrears for the preceding period, meaning the eventual payout provides a significant cushion against rising inflation.

Pay Commission Timeline Under Review

Speculation over the Eighth Pay Commission’s timeline has been growing. While its implementation was earlier expected in 2027, recent reports indicate that it may be advanced to 2026.

Last month, representatives of the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC) held discussions with Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The minister confirmed that talks with state governments are underway, and an announcement on the commission’s formation could be made soon.

For employees and pensioners, the DA hike will translate directly into higher monthly income. For example, an employee drawing a basic salary of Rs 50,000 could see an additional Rs 3,000 each month once the hike is factored in.

The calculation of DA is linked to the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), released monthly by the Labour Bureau.

While the larger pay commission announcement may still be some distance away, the expected DA hike before Diwali is likely to bring cheer to millions of households, easing financial pressures during the festive season.