HomeBusiness‘No Violation Of Listing Agreement’: Rules SEBI On Hindenburg's Allegations Against Adani Group, Disposes Proceedings

Sebi cleared Adani Group and Gautam Adani of Hindenburg's allegations of hiding related party transactions. The regulator found no violations.

By : ANI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 06:56 PM (IST)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) on Thursday gave its conclusion in the matter of the allegations made by US Short seller Hindenburg against the Adani Group. SEBI concluded that there is no violation of listing agreement or SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) and the impugned transactions do not qualify as "related party transactions".

According to SEBI, "Reading of Listing Agreement and SEBI (LODR) Regulations reveals that transactions between a listed company with unrelated party is not covered within the definition of "related party transactions" as it existed during the time when impugned transactions took place, though included specifically after the 2021 amendment.

SEBI said that the Supreme Court had rejected the plea of the petitioner and held that procedure followed in arriving at the current shape of regulations is not tainted with any illegality. The Supreme Court also held that no valid grounds have been raised to direct SEBI to revoke its amendments to the SEBI(LODR) Regulations.

SEBI said that there is no violation of Section 12A of the SEBI Act and SEBI-Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) (PFUTP) Regulations as alleged. It concluded that no fraud, misrepresentation, or siphoning of funds was proven and all funds were returned with interest. Thus, all allegations in Show cause Notice not established.

SEBI concluded that no liability or penalties were imposed on Adani Group entities or individuals and the proceedings were disposed of without directions.

In January 2023, Hindenburg published a report accusing the Adani Group of financial irregularities, leading to a significant drop in the company's stock price. The group at the time had rubbished these claims.

The Adani group has repeatedly denied all the accusations in the Hindenburg Research report. While addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises at the time, Group Chairman Gautam Adani had said they were "faced with baseless accusations made by a foreign short seller, that questioned our decades of hard work." (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 06:51 PM (IST)
Gautam Adani SEBI Adani Group Hindenburg Report Adani Hindenburg Row Hindenburg Row
