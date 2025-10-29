Nvidia Nears $5 Trillion Valuation As AI Boom Powers Record Growth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nvidia is once again making headlines on Wall Street, as the chipmaker edges closer to a historic $5 trillion market valuation.

Shares of the California-based tech giant climbed 3 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday after CEO Jensen Huang announced $500 billion worth of artificial intelligence (AI) chip bookings and plans to construct seven supercomputers for the United States government, reported Reuters.

In the previous session on Tuesday, Nvidia came tantalisingly close to becoming the world’s first company valued at $5 trillion, ending the day with a market capitalisation of $4.89 trillion after briefly touching $4.94 trillion. Its stock surged nearly 5 per cent, adding a staggering $230 billion to its market value in a single session.

Huang’s AI Vision Fuels Investor Excitement

At a developer conference in Washington DC, CEO Jensen Huang unveiled Nvidia’s ambitious AI roadmap, which included a half-trillion-dollar order book for its industry-leading processors. Huang also revealed that the firm would collaborate with the US Department of Energy to develop seven cutting-edge supercomputers, a move that reinforced Nvidia’s position as the backbone of the global AI revolution.

Kicking off his keynote address, Huang praised US President Donald Trump’s policy direction, while introducing a raft of new AI products and strategic partnerships. The announcement sent ripples through financial markets, with investors betting that Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip sector is set to deepen further.

Nvidia’s partnership with the US Energy Department marks a new phase in its expansion. The forthcoming supercomputers will support national research initiatives, including maintaining and developing America’s nuclear weapons capabilities. The largest of these machines will be built in collaboration with Oracle and will feature 100,000 of Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell AI chips.

Riding the AI Wave Amid Global Competition

Nvidia’s meteoric rise has made it the undisputed leader in the AI hardware race, but the company also faces growing scrutiny amid the ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. The outcome of this tech rivalry could determine whether American or Chinese technology dominates the next wave of AI-driven computing.

Despite these geopolitical challenges, Nvidia’s stock has soared by 50 per cent so far in 2025, underscoring investor faith in its leadership and vision. The company’s valuation first crossed the $4 trillion mark in July, and it continues to outpace rivals in innovation and market momentum.

Microsoft and OpenAI Join the Spotlight

Meanwhile, Microsoft, the world’s second most valuable firm, also enjoyed a boost, with its shares rising 2 per cent to push its market capitalisation to $4.03 trillion.

The tech giant, which has deep ties with OpenAI, announced a restructuring deal that allows the ChatGPT creator to transition away from its non-profit roots and potentially go public. The move is seen as another step in consolidating the AI ecosystem dominated by US firms.