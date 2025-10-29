Gold Prices Gain Pace, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to meet its vast domestic appetite for the yellow metal. Despite efforts to encourage recycling, the share of recycled gold in the country’s overall supply remains small, underscoring its continued reliance on overseas inflows.

Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee’s value against the greenback have a direct bearing on prices in India. A weaker rupee makes imports more expensive, which then translates into higher retail prices for consumers. Conversely, when the rupee strengthens, it tends to ease the cost pressure on imported bullion.

Globally, the price of gold is shaped by a complex interplay of factors, from shifts in bond yields and monetary policy decisions by major central banks to broader changes in investor sentiment. The precious metal’s long-standing reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures that demand typically rises during periods of market uncertainty, inflationary pressures, or geopolitical turbulence. As global economies navigate unpredictable conditions, gold continues to serve as both a hedge against risk and a time-tested store of value.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,173 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,229 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,210 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,158 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,145 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,158 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,145 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,158 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,145 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,158 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,145 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,163 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,150 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,158 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,145 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,163 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,150 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,173 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.