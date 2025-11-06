Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Markets Decline Marginally, Sensex Ends At 83,368, Nifty Tests 25,500

During early morning trade the Indian markets had an uncertain start on Thursday after yesterday's stock market holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. 

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dalal Street registered a marginal fall as the Sensex ended at over 83,368, falling more than 90 points and the Nifty closed trade at nearly 25,520 declining more than 78 points at 3 PM.

On the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as Asian Paints, Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultra Cement and TCS. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like ITC, HCLTech, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Hindustan Unilever.

In the 50-share broader NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Microcap 250 tumbled 1.69 per cent as volatility remained extremely high. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index gained 0.18 per cent and the Nifty Media index declined 2.54 per cent.

The BSE Sensex opened the session today above 83,700, climbing close to 250 points, while the NSE Nifty50 crossed 25,600, jumping 36 points, around 9:15 AM.

Global Markets Show Positive Momentum

In Asian trading, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices moved in positive territory. US markets also ended higher on Wednesday, signalling overall optimism in global equities.

India-US Trade Talks Continue

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that India and the US are holding ongoing discussions for the proposed bilateral trade agreement. Despite these talks, investor sentiment in domestic markets remained cautious.

Domestic Markets See Selling Pressure

Data from the exchanges showed that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,067.01 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,202.90 crore.

The combination of FII outflows, profit booking, and mixed global cues weighed on domestic indices, leading to a decline in Indian markets today.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
