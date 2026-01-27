Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Share Markets Cheer India-EU FTA, Sensex Over 300 Points Higher, Nifty Crosses 25,150

Both benchmarks recovered from early losses to trade in positive territory on Tuesday morning, supported by firm global cues and buying interest in select blue-chip banking stocks.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian share markets managed to remain positive ahead of Budget 2026 and closed trading on Tuesday in green. The BSE Sensex ended the day above 81,850, rallying more than 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 settled for the session around 25,175, jumping nearly 130 points.

Investors were also tracking geopolitical and trade developments, as top leaders of India and the European Union announced the conclusion of negotiations for a landmark trade agreement, finalise a strategic defence pact and unveil a broader roadmap to navigate global trade disruptions and geopolitical turbulence.

On the 30-share Sensex, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Tech M, Tata Steel, and NTPC settled among the gainers. Meanwhile, M&M, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Eternal, and Maruti ended the day in red. 

Broader Markets And Trading Sentiment

In the broader markets, the Nifty Bank index rallied 1.25 per cent. Sectorally, the PSU Bank index soared 1.76 per cent, while the Media index took a hit of 1.44 per cent.

In early trade, the Sensex slipped 417.68 points to 81,120.02, while the Nifty declined 111.10 points to 24,937.55. However, both indices soon staged a sharp rebound, moving into the green as buying gathered pace.

Market sentiment was aided by positive cues from overseas markets. Asian equities were trading higher, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng all in positive territory. US markets had also ended Monday’s session on a firm note.

Institutional flows

On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Friday, offloading equities worth Rs 4,113.38 crore, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 4,102.56 crore. Equity markets were closed on Monday on account of Republic Day.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian share markets perform ahead of Budget 2026?

Indian share markets closed in the green on Tuesday, recovering from early losses. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 both ended the trading session positively.

What global developments were investors tracking?

Investors were tracking geopolitical and trade developments, including the conclusion of trade agreement negotiations between India and the European Union, a strategic defence pact, and a roadmap for global trade disruptions.

What influenced the market's rebound on Tuesday?

The market rebounded due to firm global cues and buying interest in select blue-chip banking stocks. Positive sentiment was also boosted by overseas markets trading higher.

What was the net activity of institutional investors on Friday?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Friday, offloading equities worth Rs 4,113.38 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 4,102.56 crore.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Nifty India EU FTA
