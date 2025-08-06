‘Mission Bandhan’ Brings The Spirit Of Raksha Bandhan To Soldiers At The Border

YesMadam, an at-home beauty and wellness platform, has launched ‘Mission Bandhan,’ an initiative aimed at celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Indian soldiers stationed at BSF Camp, Jammu.



As part of Mission Bandhan, women service professionals from YesMadam travelled to BSF Camp Jammu. The team visited locations where rakhis rarely reach, tying rakhis on the wrists of soldiers and distributing sweets, thoughtfully created gift hampers and heartfelt messages of appreciation. According to participants, for many soldiers, it was the first time in years they had the opportunity to observe the festival.



One soldier said, ‘Aapne yaad dilaya ki hum bhi kisi ke bhai hain.’



Mayank Arya, Co-founder of YesMadam, stated, “Our soldiers protect us every single day—and with Operation Sindoor and their countless valiant efforts, they’ve safeguarded our country in a big way. With Mission Bandhan, we simply wanted to say thank you. To let them know they’re remembered, valued, and deeply respected—not just during Raksha Bandhan, but every day.”



Akansha, Co-founder, commented, “Tying rakhis for our soldiers was emotional and special. These moments will stay with me forever. This wasn’t just a celebration. It was a homecoming for all of us. We hope our gesture inspires others to reach out to those far from home.”



Mission Bandhan reflects YesMadam’s commitment to building genuine human connections and honouring the dedication of those who serve. The company hopes more citizens and brands will follow suit, reaching out to those far from home and reminding them that they are never truly alone.



About YesMadam:

YesMadam is India’s leading tech-enabled salon-at-home service provider. This bootstrapped startup was founded in 2016 by brothers Mayank Arya and Aditya Arya, along with co-founder Akanksha Vishnoi. YesMadam is committed to redefining salon and wellness standards by bringing professional salon experiences directly to customers’ doorsteps. Since the beginning, YesMadam has blazed a trail of unprecedented growth and innovation. Operating across more than 55 cities in India, YesMadam is driven by a vision to provide the best possible salon and spa experience at home, with a keen focus on safety, trust, and customer satisfaction.