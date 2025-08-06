Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusiness‘Mission Bandhan’ Brings The Spirit Of Raksha Bandhan To Soldiers At The Border

‘Mission Bandhan’ Brings The Spirit Of Raksha Bandhan To Soldiers At The Border

YesMadam's 'Mission Bandhan' brought Raksha Bandhan celebrations to soldiers at a BSF camp, honouring them with rakhis, sweets, and gifts.

By : M. Attri | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 10:50 PM (IST)

YesMadam, an at-home beauty and wellness platform, has launched ‘Mission Bandhan,’ an initiative aimed at celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Indian soldiers stationed at BSF Camp, Jammu.

As part of Mission Bandhan, women service professionals from YesMadam travelled to BSF Camp Jammu. The team visited locations where rakhis rarely reach, tying rakhis on the wrists of soldiers and distributing sweets, thoughtfully created gift hampers and heartfelt messages of appreciation. According to participants, for many soldiers, it was the first time in years they had the opportunity to observe the festival.

One soldier said, ‘Aapne yaad dilaya ki hum bhi kisi ke bhai hain.’

Mayank Arya, Co-founder of YesMadam, stated, “Our soldiers protect us every single day—and with Operation Sindoor and their countless valiant efforts, they’ve safeguarded our country in a big way. With Mission Bandhan, we simply wanted to say thank you. To let them know they’re remembered, valued, and deeply respected—not just during Raksha Bandhan, but every day.”

Akansha, Co-founder, commented, “Tying rakhis for our soldiers was emotional and special. These moments will stay with me forever. This wasn’t just a celebration. It was a homecoming for all of us. We hope our gesture inspires others to reach out to those far from home.”

Mission Bandhan reflects YesMadam’s commitment to building genuine human connections and honouring the dedication of those who serve. The company hopes more citizens and brands will follow suit, reaching out to those far from home and reminding them that they are never truly alone.

About YesMadam:
YesMadam is India’s leading tech-enabled salon-at-home service provider. This bootstrapped startup was founded in 2016 by brothers Mayank Arya and Aditya Arya, along with co-founder Akanksha Vishnoi. YesMadam is committed to redefining salon and wellness standards by bringing professional salon experiences directly to customers’ doorsteps. Since the beginning, YesMadam has blazed a trail of unprecedented growth and innovation. Operating across more than 55 cities in India, YesMadam is driven by a vision to provide the best possible salon and spa experience at home, with a keen focus on safety, trust, and customer satisfaction.

About the author M. Attri

Attri is a content writer for ABP Live Team. When he's not busy contributing, he enjoys exploring new destinations and cherishing moments with his family.
Read
Published at : 06 Aug 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mission Bandhan YesMadam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

India
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump's Tariff Move As Total Duty Doubled To 50%
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump Tariff Raised To 50%
World
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
INDIA AT 2047
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
India
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan, Invokes Bhagavad Gita
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan, Invokes Bhagavad Gita

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Embed widget